Check out Will Young’s take on CeCe Peniston’s ‘Finally’

British pop singer Will Young has delivered a laidback rendition of CeCe’s Peniston’s dance floor classic Finally.

The song was recorded for Pride month but has recently been posted to YouTube.

US singer CeCe Peniston scored a massive hit with her debut single back in 1991. It was a chart smash and played in nightclubs around the world. The song got a second lease of life three years later when it was included in the soundtrack to The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert.

Peniston would go on to record three albums of material in the 90’s before fading from view. While she didn’t score any other hits Finally has remained a favourite for three decades.

Will Young’s career began when he won the first series of Pop Idol in the United Kingdom. The success of the show spawned version’s around the world including Australian Idol and American Idol.

Later this week he’s scheduled to release his eighth studio album Crying on the Bathroom Floor. The new album is a collection of covers, sadly Finally is not one of the songs on the record.

He does however take on an interesting selection of songs that were originally recorded by female artists. Among the selection are songs from Bat for Lashes, Clare Maguire, Muna, London Grammar, Lykke Li, Sky Ferreira, Robyn and Solange.

On the album Young also covers Everything But The Girl’s biggest hit Missing.

All of Young’s records have placed in either the number one or number two spot of the British charts.

He’s also had success as an actor, spoken out in politics, and highlighted the realities of domestic violence in same-sex relationships. Last year he released to his autobiography To Be A Gay Man.

