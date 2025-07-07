Catch ‘Rebel Without a Cause’ at The Revival House this month

The iconic film that cemented James Dean as a screen legend is coming to The Revival House this July.

Rebel Without A Cause will be screening in beautiful 35mm film, celebrating the art of cinema shot in vibrant Technicolor and CinemaScope.

- Advertisement -

The film presented a fresh, innovative story in 1995, following troubled teenager Jim Stark (Dean) as he moves to a new town with his dysfunctional family, searing for a place to belong.

Alongside Natalie Wood and Sal Mineo, the film traverses the treacherous social landscape of 1950s suburbia and is a must see for cinephiles and Dean-diehards alike.

The screening follows the announcement that actor Brandon Flynn is set to take on the role of James Dean in the upcoming film Willie and James Dean, based on William Blast’s memoir, Surviving James Dean.

In the book Blast claims to have met James Dean at university when he was 19, the two became roommates and later lovers.

Blast said their relationship was kept secret so as not to hurt the actor’s fledgling film career.

Catch Rebel Without A Cause at The Revival House on Saturday 12 and Sunday 20 July. For tickets or more info, head to The Revival House website. While you’re there – check out their fantastic regular program!