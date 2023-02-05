Chela declares it’s ‘Cool 2B Queer’ with new video and tour

Chela was inspired to write their new track Cool 2B Queer after meeting up with an old flame for lunch, years after their romance had ended.

The musician explained that when they were dating their former flame didn’t want to acknowledge they were in a same sex relationship.

“During the time of our romantic exchange, she wasn’t ready to acknowledge what was going on publicly. Now suddenly, many years later in 2019 when it’s feeling more acceptable and more in-vogue to be queer, here she is ready to be open about it all. I left the restaurant and started walking down Sunset Boulevard in LA thinking ohhhhh now it’s … cool to be queer”.

The music video for the new tune was filmed on King Street in Sydney’s Newtown – a place renowned for its queer history and spirit.

Chela says the song was inspired by their former relationship it’s also a comment on the growing number of corporate bodies who now embrace the queer community.

“Queer folx have waited forever for validation and safety, and now suddenly we’re seeing the stamp of approval all over branding and media within such a short space of time comparatively. It’s almost comical. And that’s the essence I hoped to encapsulate in the video.”

The clip features local queer artists all styled in garments made from scratch.

Originally hailing from Fremantle, Chela (aka Chelsea Wheatley) has amassed over 20 million streams online since launching their career. In coming month’s they’ll be performing at key Pride events across the country, including Sydney WorldPride Series and Opening Night, Victoria’s Pride Street Party in Melbourne, Gaytimes Festival in Gembrook.

The Cool 2B Queer tour will also see Chela headline shows in Canberra, Brisbane, and Adelaide. Sadly there’s no hometown shows on the schedule and Chela’s staying on the other side of the Nullabor.

CHELA – COOL 2B QUEER TOUR

Fri 3 Feb – Cube Nightclub, Canberra

Fri 10 Feb – My Lover Cindi, Adelaide

Sun 12 Feb – Victoria’s Pride Street Party, Melbourne

Sat 18 Feb – Gaytimes Festival, Gembrook

Tue 21 Feb – Sydney Opera House (with Mo’Ju)

Fri 24 Feb – Sydney World Pride Opening Concert, The Domain (with Mo’Ju)

Sat 4 Mar – Sydney WorldPride Series, Sydney

Fri 17 Mar – Hamer Hall, Melbourne (with Mo’Ju)

OIP Staff

