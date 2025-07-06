Mystery shakes up a sleepy beachside town in ‘The Family Next Door’

ABC has announced a new mystery drama series is coming to our screens this August.

The Family Next Door stars Teresa Palmer, Bella Heathcoate, Philippa Northeast, Ming-Zuu Hii and Jane Harber as neighbours in a beachside community, exploring the challenges of motherhood, marriage, friendship and identity.

The mystery is revealed during peak holiday season in Osprey Point, when the stranger Isabelle (Palmer) rents a family home in the neighbourhood.

As Isabelle charms her way into the community’s homes and lives, she quickly gathers an arsenal of secrets from all over town. As she tries to solve a mystery on her own – how far will she go to find the truth?

Based on the New York Times bestselling author Sally Hepworth’s novel of the same name, this new series blends drama and humour through the lens of award-winning screenwriter Sarah Scheller (Strife, The Letdown) and director Emma Freeman (The Newsreader, Interview with a Vampire).

The Family Next Door premieres on Sunday, 10 August on ABC TV.