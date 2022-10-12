Christine and the Queens present new track from alter-ego Redcar

Redcar, a mysterious alter-ego of Christine and the Queens, has released his new song, la chanson du chevalier.

The latest track is lifted from Redcar les adorables étoiles, the beginning of angels, which is due for release on November 11 and is available to pre-order now.

A prayer for a lost knight, the song is accompanied by a stunning film starring Redcar himself alongside Auguste Rodin’s masterpiece l’Age d’airain.

The song encapsulates perfectly the essence of the sculpture, a meditation on what a young man appears to be, whilst the performance embodies its physical presence, with the deep flexing of the muscles just beneath the skin.

In the short film, Redcar takes us on a journey through a dream-like universe in which our protagonist exists and one that pays homage to what they describe as the sculpture’s impeccable omnipotence.

Redcar les adorables étoiles, the beginning of angels, is due out on November 11 via Because Music.

