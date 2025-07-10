Government urged to consider combatting LGBTIQA+ hate in school curriculum

Just.Equal Australia has written to Education Minister Jason Clare calling for curricula to reduce prejudice and hate against LGBTIQA+ people. The call comes in the wake of his commitment to implement curricula tackling anti-Semitism.

On Tuesday the Education minister said the government was considering major changes to the national curriculum to include specific classes designed to target antisemitism.

It comes as the Victoria government announces a new anti-hate taskforce in response to a series of attacks against the Jewish community, and as the federal government’s Special Envoy on Antisemitism published a report highlighting the increase in attacks in recent years.

Jillian Segal, Special Envoy on Antisemitism.

Envoy Jillian Segal said there had been a 300% rise in incidents since the conflict in Gaza began. On Thursday Segal joined Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke to announce a wide range of initiatives to tackle the challenge.

“In the space of just a year, reported incidents increased over 300 per cent,” Segal said.

“That includes threats, vandalism, harassment and physical violence. We have seen cars being torched, synagogues being torched, individual Jews harassed and attacked. That is completely unacceptable.

“The plan is an overarching one covering many areas where urgent action is needed.

“It is an action plan and it addresses anti-Semitism in many places in our laws, classrooms, universities, media, workplaces, online spaces and public institutions. It calls on government and society and leaders to support the initiatives.” Segal told the media on Thursday.

One of the proposals is that public organisations that fail to take action to stamp out antisemitism would be stripped of their funding. The rule would apply to broadcasters. arts institutions, schools and universities.

Ahead of the announcement one of Australia’s leading LGBTIQA+ rights groups has highlighted that members of the LGBTIQA+ community have also been experiencing an increase number of attacks and vitriolic comments in the public sphere.

Just.Equal Australia spokesperson, Brian Greig said the government needed to take a wider approach to tackling the challenge of hate speech and violence.

Brian Greig from Just.Equal.

“There is no place in Australia for any form of prejudice and hatred, including prejudice and hatred against LGBTIQA+ people.”

“We have seen a significant rise in hate attacks against LGBTIQA+ Australians. One of the best ways to tackle this is with school curricula that explains the damage it causes and the benefits of acceptance.”

“We have written to Mr Clare seeking a round table about curricula addressing anti-LGBTIQA+ hate.”

“In the letter we have also asked the Government to implement its commitment to removing the exemptions in national law that allow discrimination against LGBTIQA+ students and staff by faith-based schools.”

“Currently, the message sent by the federal exemption is that discrimination, prejudice and hate against LGBTIQA+ people is acceptable and that we are some kind of threat to religion.”

Just.Equal highlighted that the government’s commitment to removing discrimination experiencing by LGBTIQA+ people in religious based schools seems to have fallen off the agenda.

“Labor was committed to removing the exemption from national law allowing anti-LGBTIQA+ discrimination in religious schools. But has so far failed to act on that commitment despite a recommendation from the Australian Law Reform Commission.” Just.Equal said in their media release.