Search
Plans

Premium Content:

Graeme Watson
Graeme Watson

Government urged to consider combatting LGBTIQA+ hate in school curriculum

News

Just.Equal Australia has written to Education Minister Jason Clare calling for curricula to reduce prejudice and hate against LGBTIQA+ people. The call comes in the wake of his commitment to implement curricula tackling anti-Semitism.

On Tuesday the Education minister said the government was considering major changes to the national curriculum to include specific classes designed to target antisemitism.

- Advertisement -

It comes as the Victoria government announces a new anti-hate taskforce in response to a series of attacks against the Jewish community, and as the federal government’s Special Envoy on Antisemitism published a report highlighting the increase in attacks in recent years.

Jillian Segal, Special Envoy on Antisemitism.

Envoy Jillian Segal said there had been a 300% rise in incidents since the conflict in Gaza began. On Thursday Segal joined Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke to announce a wide range of initiatives to tackle the challenge.

“In the space of just a year, reported incidents increased over 300 per cent,” Segal said.

“That includes threats, vandalism, harassment and physical violence. We have seen cars being torched, synagogues being torched, individual Jews harassed and attacked. That is completely unacceptable.

“The plan is an overarching one covering many areas where urgent action is needed.

“It is an action plan and it addresses anti-Semitism in many places in our laws, classrooms, universities, media, workplaces, online spaces and public institutions. It calls on government and society and leaders to support the initiatives.” Segal told the media on Thursday.

One of the proposals is that public organisations that fail to take action to stamp out antisemitism would be stripped of their funding. The rule would apply to broadcasters. arts institutions, schools and universities.

Ahead of the announcement one of Australia’s leading LGBTIQA+ rights groups has highlighted that members of the LGBTIQA+ community have also been experiencing an increase number of attacks and vitriolic comments in the public sphere.

Just.Equal Australia spokesperson, Brian Greig said the government needed to take a wider approach to tackling the challenge of hate speech and violence.

Brian Greig from Just.Equal.

“There is no place in Australia for any form of prejudice and hatred, including prejudice and hatred against LGBTIQA+ people.”

“We have seen a significant rise in hate attacks against LGBTIQA+ Australians. One  of the best ways to tackle this is with school curricula that explains the damage it causes and the benefits of acceptance.”

“We have written to Mr Clare seeking a round table about curricula addressing anti-LGBTIQA+ hate.”

“In the letter we have also asked the Government to implement its commitment to removing the exemptions in national law that allow discrimination against LGBTIQA+ students and staff by faith-based schools.”

“Currently, the message sent by the federal exemption is that discrimination, prejudice and hate against LGBTIQA+ people is acceptable and that we are some kind of threat to religion.”

Just.Equal highlighted that the government’s commitment to removing discrimination experiencing by LGBTIQA+ people in religious based schools seems to have fallen off the agenda.

“Labor was committed to removing the exemption from national law allowing anti-LGBTIQA+ discrimination in religious schools. But has so far failed to act on that commitment despite a recommendation from the Australian Law Reform Commission.” Just.Equal said in their media release.

Latest

History

On This Gay Day | Neil Tennant is celebrating his birthday

0
See what else happened on this day in history.
Culture

Julia Zemiro to host ABC’s new true-crime panel show ‘Crime Night!’

0
"Anyone who loves bingeing the latest true crime podcast, or playing detective in the group chat, this is the show for you."
Culture

Paola Pivi exhibition brings explosion of colour to AGWA

0
The Italian-born artist is known for playfully blurring the line between fantasy and reality, incorporating animals and everyday objects in surreal scenarios.
Community

LGBTIQA+ Diversity and Inclusion workshop coming to Applecross Anglican Church

0
The event offers a relaxed opportunity to learn more about how to better promote LGBTIQA+ inclusion.

Newsletter

Don't miss

History

On This Gay Day | Neil Tennant is celebrating his birthday

0
See what else happened on this day in history.
Culture

Julia Zemiro to host ABC’s new true-crime panel show ‘Crime Night!’

0
"Anyone who loves bingeing the latest true crime podcast, or playing detective in the group chat, this is the show for you."
Culture

Paola Pivi exhibition brings explosion of colour to AGWA

0
The Italian-born artist is known for playfully blurring the line between fantasy and reality, incorporating animals and everyday objects in surreal scenarios.
Community

LGBTIQA+ Diversity and Inclusion workshop coming to Applecross Anglican Church

0
The event offers a relaxed opportunity to learn more about how to better promote LGBTIQA+ inclusion.
Lifestyle

Unwrap Christmas in July at The Queens

0
Warm up your winter and get into the yuletide spirit extra early this year with Christmas in July at The Queens Hotel.

On This Gay Day | Neil Tennant is celebrating his birthday

OUTinPerth -
See what else happened on this day in history.
Read more

Julia Zemiro to host ABC’s new true-crime panel show ‘Crime Night!’

OUTinPerth -
"Anyone who loves bingeing the latest true crime podcast, or playing detective in the group chat, this is the show for you."
Read more

Paola Pivi exhibition brings explosion of colour to AGWA

OUTinPerth -
The Italian-born artist is known for playfully blurring the line between fantasy and reality, incorporating animals and everyday objects in surreal scenarios.
Read more

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture