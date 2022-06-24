Christine and the Queens introduces persona Redcar alongside new single

France’s genre-bending pop phenomenon is back as the mysterious Redcar, with the character leading the new single Je te vois enfin.

Je te vois enfin is imagined, written, produced and performed by Christine and the Queens and mixed by legendary US producer Mike Dean, known for his work with Lana Del Rey and Jay Z.

The single follows on from the highly acclaimed 2020 EP La vita nuova EP and collaborations with Charli XCX & Caroline Polachek (New Shapes) and most recently 070 Shake (Body).

Je te vois enfin seems to mark the beginning of a new era for the artist and their enigmatic Redcar moniker.

Je te vois enfin is out now.

Image: C. Pierre-Ange Carlotti

