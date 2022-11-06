Cirque Du Soleil return with their first acrobatics on ice show ‘Crystal’

Cirque du Soleil will be returning to Australia in 2023 with a new show – and this time it’s all going to be done on ice-skates!

New show Crystal is the troupe’s first production on ice, and it features seven traditional circus acts including trapeze, pendular poles and aerial straps.

The show will have its Australian premieres in Brisbane on Friday 21st July at Brisbane Entertainment Centre. The spectacular will then travel nationally heading to Sydney (Qudos Bank Arena), Melbourne (John Cain Arena), Adelaide (Adelaide Entertainment Centre) and finish in Perth (RAC Arena) with tickets going on sale to the general public from Wednesday 16th November 2022.

In addition to the gravity-defying traditional circus disciplines, the production also features traditional figure skating and extreme skating – two disciplines that have never been seen before in a Cirque du Soleil production.

Thrilling more than 1.8 million people worldwide since its creation in 2017, Crystal blends the art of skating with adrenaline-inducing acrobatics and aerial feats. The show takes audiences on a whimsical journey into a vivid and imaginary world where up is down, left is right, and nothing is as it seems.

“Crystal is a show full of “firsts” for Cirque du Soleil, and it has really helped shift our perspective on the interesting ways that the circus arts continue to evolve,” said Robert Tannion, the show’s Artistic Director.

“The performance itself is all about perspective – how we see ourselves is a direct reflection of how we see the world. It’s a magical story that springs to life on the ice and we can’t wait to bring it to Australia in 2023.”

Crystal was created by Shana Carroll and Sebastien Soldevila and is the company’s 42nd original show since they began in 1984. The show features original music from Maxim Lepage while also incorporating songs from artists including U2, Sia, Nina Simone and Beyonce.

The production will be Cirque du Soleil’s first show in Perth in many years. Their 2020 production Kurios was cancelled due to thew Covid-19 pandemic.

Cirque Du Soleil’s Crystal will have just three shows in Perth from Friday 15th September to Sunday 17th September 2023. General tickets will be on-sale on Wednesday 16th November 2022 at 12pm AEDT via Ticketek.

OIP Staff

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.