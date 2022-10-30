Comedian and actor Eddie Izzard wants to be in the British parliament

Actor, comedian and activist Eddie Izzard has launched a campaign to move into politics. Izzard hopes to be the Labour candidate for Shefield Central at the next election, the incumbent member Paul Blomfield is retiring at the next election.

“I’m standing to be the next Labour MP for Sheffield Central to support the city that has supported me, to take the fight to the Tories and get Keir Starmer into No.10.” Izzard said announcing her candidacy.

Izzard has had a successful career as a comedian and as an actor appearing in show like The United States of Tara, The Day of the Triffids, Hannibal and The Lost Symbol, but has also been a keen activist – not to mention a huge financial donor to the Labour party.

Since announcing she is putting hand up for the position Izzard says she has faced a torrent of abuse. The aspiring politician identifies as gender-fluid and has previously stated a preference for she / her pronouns. Although they recently also said they don’t mind people using, he and him either.

Speaking to The Guardian Izzard recently shared that not only has she faced online abuse, but she’s also had a “gender critical” activist photograph her using a women’s toilet.

Izzard’s candidacy has fueled debate about whether deliberately misgendering someone could be classified as a hate crime in the future. Rosie Duffield who is the Labour MP for Canterbury recent said she’d rather arrested that address Izzard as “she”.

While Conservative MP Lee Anderson, who represent the electorate of Ashfield in Nottinghamshire, said if Izzard was in the parliament, he would not follow her into the toilet.

Izzard hit back saying it was time for the politicians to join the 21st century.

“The vast majority of the world is now moving forwards … The millennium has happened and we’re 22 years into it. So come and join us in the 21st century.” Izzard responded. She said it was surprising people were being outraged about her being transgender, when she’s been publicly sharing the information for 37 years.

While there has been a lot of abuse, Izzard says most of the people she’s met in Shefield have been supportive of her bid to represent them. Six people have put their hand up for the role including local councilors and political campaigner.

Izzard is one of two candidates who do not currently live in Sheffield, the other being journalist Paul Mason. The comedian has indicated she will move from London back to Shefield if selected for the role.

OIP Staff

