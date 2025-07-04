Busselton Councillor calls for Pride festival to be defunded

A City of Busselton councillor has claimed that the majority of people in the region find Pride celebrations offensive.

At a City of Busselton Council meeting on 25th June Councillor Richard Beecroft put forward a proposal to defund the region’s Pride and Wellbeing Festival.

“I’d like to remove the three years of payment for the Pride Festival.” Councillor Beecroft told his colleagues.

“The majority of the people in the City if Busselton quite frankly are offended by the Pride movement. They do not like their rates being funneled into this festival. I’d like to have that removed.”

Councillor Richard Beecroft.

Festival Director, Clare Paine, said Cr. Beecroft stunned most councillors when out of nowhere he suddenly moved his motion, despite never having raised the issue before.

The suggestion to defund the Pride and Wellbeing Festival was raised during a motion to provide funding to the Toyota Australian Country Cricket Championships. After a debate the council voted in favour of funding to support the cricket event, with only Councillor Beecroft voting against the proposal. After the debate the council did not discuss the suggestion of defunding the Pride event further.

Calre Paine said it was was disappointing that no councillors defended Pride or the LGBTIQA+ community, and simply left Beecroft’s extraordinary claims go unchallenged.

Paine said that as a consequence, the local LGBTIQA+ community was now looking for ways to build a better liaison with council, including a possible advisory group for greater understanding and communications.

“Cr. Beecroft has never raised any issues with Pride since being on Council, didn’t mention Pride in his election materials, and has never contacted Busselton Pride Alliance (BPA) to discuss his concerns.

“He has never attended any Pride events or spoken to any LGBTIQA+ people about why the festival is important to them. Yet, without any consultation he suddenly condemns it as ‘offensive’ and moves to strip funding.

“This is contrary to council’s Code of Conduct requiring councillors to treat others with respect, courtesy and fairness, and to respect and value diversity in the community.” Paine said.

Paine said that Pride organisers have written to Cr. Beecroft, inviting him to meet with local LGBTIQA+ people, and parents with trans children, to learn first-hand about their lived experiences, and to understand the need for greater services, support and visibility.

“Pride offers activities for rainbow families, it provides counselling advice for those who might be struggling with sexuality or gender identity, and helps showcase Busselton as a home and tourism destination that is welcoming to all.

“Last year we also partnered with mental health groups and corporate sponsors, including Headspace and Rio Tinto, to help make LGBTIQA+ people feel safe and included in the region.

“It’s a terrific way for the community to connect. It provides support to parents with LGBTIQA+ children, raises funds through merchandise sales, and we have lots of fun with things like roller-discos, drag bingo, and dance events.”

Speaking to the Busselton Dunsborough Times Mayor Phill Cronon said the council had shpown their ongoing support for the Pride events, and the views expressed by Councillor Beecroft were his personal views and not reflective of those held by the council.

“I can confirm the council once again demonstrated its support for Pride events and activities at the meeting.” he said.

“On a personal note, I am delighted that the council has continued to support the Pride Wellbeing Festival, and I look forward to the event being a success later this year.

“The festival benefits the city and Busselton community by promoting social inclusion and cultural diversity through LGBTQIA+ events and performances, (and) enhancing mental and physical wellbeing with workshops and activities.”

Mayor Cronin said there had been no previous complaints about funding the festival, which was eligible for funding due to its “strong emphasis on inclusion, mental health, and community connection through a series of free and low cost activities”.

The Mayor said the festival heled educate the public, activated public spaces and foster an inclusive community.

Richard Beecroft joined the council in 2024

Richard Beecroft was elected to council in February 2024 to fill a casual vacancy created by a resignation. He had run for council at the previous election by failed to garner enough votes tov make it onto council.

Paine said BPA sent Beecroft a Community Survey when he ran as a candidate, which asked several questions including whether or not he would support Pride funding. Beecroft declined to answer, saying, “he knew nothing about LGBTI issues.”

The council’s election process made national news in 2023 when it was highlighted that candidate Stephen Wells had written about how easy it was for people with anti-LGBTIQA+ views to get elected in they kept their opinions hidden during the election process.

Wells a prominent campaigner against LGBTIQA+ events was later arrested in Adelaide during a march with a neo-Nazi group. He was later released after his charged was dropped.

Anti-LGBTIQA+ sentiment also flared up in Albany last year when Councillor Thomas Brough declared that the plus symbol in the LGBTIQA+ acronym indicated an acceptance of “minor attracted people”. Brough later ran for state parliament as a Liberal candidate but failed to be elected.

Councillor Beecroft has been contacted for comment.