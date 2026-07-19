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Could you be the Pridefest Production Manager?

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Pride WA are looking for a new team member, they’ve just advertised for a Pridefest Production Manager and it comes with a healthy salary of around $130,000 to $140,000.

The role will see the successful application be responsible for the delivery of over 100 events that make up the annual PrideFest each November including major tentpole events including Fairday and the Pride Parade through Northbridge.

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The successful applicant will be an experienced festival producer to lead its end-to-end delivery, from budget ownership through to hands-on production on the ground.

Pride WA are currently without a CEO following the resignation of Laurie Butterly earlier this year, and the new Pridefest Production Manager will report directly to a board delegate, and bring to life the vision of the board and the Festival Committee.

The role is currently accepting applications. See all the details.

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