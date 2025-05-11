Search
Graeme Watson
Graeme Watson

Cowboy Junkies return to Australia to celebrate 40 years of making music

Culture

Cowboy Junkies will be returning to Australia and New Zealand to perform a career-spanning show celebrating their incredible 40 years of music.

The band will be performing songs from the multiplatinum The Trinity Session to their most recent, universally acclaimed album, Such Ferocious Beauty.

The tour will be in Brisbane on Tuesday 11th November with a show at the Fortitude Music Hall, before heading to Newcastle, Sydney, Perth, Adelaide and finally Melbourne. The Perth show will be at the Astor Theatre on Tuesday 18th November.

Anyone who has followed Cowboy Junkies’ three decade-long journey knows the band has always remained true to its unique artistic vision.  In the late 80s, the band proved that there was an audience waiting for something quiet, beautiful and reflective.

Cowboy Junkies first found success in 1988 with their second album The Trinity Session, the quiet and moody album was recorded in a church around a single microphone, and featured their take on Dreaming My Dreams With You which turned the country power ballad into a peaceful and reflective ode, plus Blue Moon Revisited, and their takes on I’m So Lonesome I Could Cry, Walking After Midnight and Sweet Jane. 

Over the decades that followed the band released 18 studio albums. They even re-recorded their breakthrough album- heading back to the same church with guests Ryan Adams, Natalie Merchant and Vic Chesnutt.

Formed in Toronto in 1985 with siblings Michael Timmins on guitar, Margo Timmins on vocals, Peter Timmins on drums, and Michael’s lifelong friend Alan Anton on bass, the band has remained true to themselves and unlike most long-lasting groups, has never had a breakup, endured a line-up change, or taken a hiatus.

Tour Dates

BRISBANE – FORTITUDE MUSIC HALL – TUESDAY NOVEMBER 11

NEWCASTLE – CIVIC THEATRE – THURSDAY NOVEMBER 13

SYDNEY – STATE THEATRE – FRIDAY NOVEMBER 14

PERTH – ASTOR THEATRE – TUESDAY NOVEMBER 18

ADELAIDE – WOODVILLE TOWN HALL – THURSDAY NOVEMBER 20

MELBOURNE – PALAIS THEATRE – SATURDAY NOVEMBER 23

Tickets on sale Thursday May 1 at 11am from www.davidroywilliams.com

 

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

