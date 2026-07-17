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Crooked Colours and Georgi Kay share new tune ‘All Yours’

Culture

Dance band Crooked Colours have shared a short video of them recording new tune All Yours with Perth raised vocalist and songwriter Georgi Kay.

Kay, who is non-binary, first came to attention in 2010.

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They got the attention of the local music industry when they won the prestigious WAM Song of the Year competition. Their tender song Breakfast in Bedlam was suddenly getting airplay on indie radio stations and they were hailed as a new artist to watch, they were also still in High School.

Since then the singer songwriter’s career has taken some unexpected steps, from collaborating with hip hop band The Stoops, to scoring a massive dance hit In My Mind with Ivan Gough and Feenixpawl, and appeared in Jane Campions suspenseful mini-series Top of the Lake.

So far in their career Georgi Kay has put out two albums, and appeared on heaps of collaborations. Most recently teaming up with Melbourne artist Dugong Jr for the track Keepsake.

Hear the full track from Crooked Colours and Georgi Kay..

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Queensland Health settles dispute with Dr Jillian Spencer

OUTinPerth -
Queensland Health resolves dispute with psychiatrist as controversy continues over youth gender care.
Read more

Moira Deeming set to be disendorsed as Liberal candidate

OUTinPerth -
Moira Deeming may be disendorsed as Liberals meet after legal withdrawal, with ongoing disputes over assault claims and defamation payout funds.
Read more

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OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

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