Danielle Laidley will give the tenth and final Isabelle Lake Memorial Lecture

The Equal Opportunity Commission and the University of Western Australia have announced that Danielle Laidley will be the speaker for the final Isabelle Lake Memorial Lecture.

The lecture will be held at the University Club at UWA on 11 May. Laidley will speak about her personal experience of gender diversity and how her journey was shaped by her high-profile life as an AFL player and coach.

Laidley grew up in Balga, Perth and had a successful career as a footballer playing for the West Coast Eagles and North Melbourne. She became the coach for North Melbourne, and later worked with Port Adelaide, Carlton and St Kilda.

Named after Isabelle Lake, a young transgender activist who passed away in 2012 after a battle with leukemia, the lecture aims to raise public awareness on issues relating to the trans and gender diverse community. Past speakers have included intersex activist Tony Briffa, author Craig Silvey, and Equality Australia’s Aram Hosie.

Tickets are available now.

