David Archuleta will release his memoir ‘Devout’ in early 2026

Pop singer David Archuleta is set to release his autobiography in early 2026, it’s titled Devout: (Losing My Faith to Find Myself).

The book will trace the singer’s path from devout Mormon teen to international pop star to embracing his sexuality and letting the world know that he is gay.

- Advertisement -

Archuleta first found fame as a contestant on the TV series American Idol where he placed second during the show’s seventh season. He was just seventeen years old when he found fame.

Hollywood CA USA – February 2, 2025: David Archuleta attends Steven Tyler’s 6th Annual Jam for Janie GRAMMY Awards Viewing Party (Shutterstock).

During a recent appearance on the Pride Podcast, Archuleta spoke about the massive journey he went on to be accepting of his sexuality.

“I’m writing a whole book that touches on things like American Idol and growing up Mormon,” he said. “How do you come to terms with your sexuality when you’ve resisted it all your life and were told it was bad?”

He shared that his journey had involved a lot of unlearning.

“How do you program yourself out of thinking you’re the worst thing to exist on the planet to find love and compassion for yourself?” he asked.

Here’s how publisher Simon & Schuster have described the upcoming book.

A raw and powerful coming-out story from the beloved American Idol finalist traces David Archuleta’s journey from closeted Mormon teen to global pop star to openly queer man, revealing the hidden pressures of fame, the weight of religious expectations, and the courage it takes to live authentically.

At just seventeen, David Archuleta rose to national fame as the runner-up on American Idol season seven, captivating millions with his angelic voice. Behind the scenes, however, he was struggling with a truth he feared would destroy everything: he was attracted to men—and a devout member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

In Devout, David takes you inside his deeply personal journey as a closeted Mormon teen turned international pop star, torn between faith, fame, and identity. From dealing with the pressures of being on a hit television show to a domineering father who controlled every aspect of his career—even being banned from the show’s set—David reveals the emotional abuse and inner turmoil that he says plagued his childhood.

This searing memoir reflects on David’s ventures with American Idol, a tour with Demi Lovato, and a two year sabbatical as a missionary in South America, charting his path through heartbreak, estrangement, three engagements, thoughts of suicide, and finally, his courageous decision to leave the Mormon Church in order to live authentically as a queer man. Featuring never-before-seen photos, Devout is a must-read for fans of pop culture, American Idol, and anyone deconstructing their religious upbringing, or who’s ever wrestled with who they are versus who they’re told to be.

The book is available for pre-order now.