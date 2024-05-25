Search
Plans

Premium Content:

OUTinPerth
OUTinPerth

On This Gay Day | Author Alan Hollinghurst was born

History

Author Alan Hollinghurst celebrates his 70th birthday today.

The author won the 2004 Man Booker Prize for his novel In The Line of Beauty which told the story of a young gay man and his contemporaries from university against the backdrop of Margaret Thatcher’s Britain in the 1980s.

- Advertisement -

The book was later adapted into a television mini-series starring Dan Stevens and Tim McInnerney.

Hollinghurst won the Somerset Maugham Prize in 1988 with his novel The Swimming Pool Library which addresses homophobia by telling the story of Will, a privileged, gay, sexually irresistible 25-year-old, who saves the life of an elderly aristocrat who has a heart-attack in a public lavatory.

This chance meeting ultimately requires Will to re-evaluate his sense of the past and his family’s history.

His other books include The Folding Star, The Spell, The Stranger’s Child and The Sparshot Affair. In 2017 Hollinghurst generated controversy when he declared the ‘gay novel’ was dead, which lead to some negative feedback from other writers.

Hollinghurst lives in London with partner, the writer Paul Mendez.

This post was first published in 2020 and has been updated.  

Latest

News

Bryce Mitchell mocked after saying he’ll home school children to stop them being gay

0
He also believes the world is flat and gravity is a myth.
News

Hugh de Ketser to lead the Australian Human Rights Commission

0
He has been appointed to a five-year term starting in late July.
News

Albanese government to introduce new laws against vilification

0
LGBTIQA+ rights groups say more detail is needed to access if the laws will be comprehensive.
Community

ACON launches First Nations Listening and Truth Telling Project

0
ACON has launched a new initiative to improve on its commitment to reconciliation and support for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities.

Newsletter

Don't miss

News

Bryce Mitchell mocked after saying he’ll home school children to stop them being gay

0
He also believes the world is flat and gravity is a myth.
News

Hugh de Ketser to lead the Australian Human Rights Commission

0
He has been appointed to a five-year term starting in late July.
News

Albanese government to introduce new laws against vilification

0
LGBTIQA+ rights groups say more detail is needed to access if the laws will be comprehensive.
Community

ACON launches First Nations Listening and Truth Telling Project

0
ACON has launched a new initiative to improve on its commitment to reconciliation and support for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities.
Culture

‘Mary Poppins’ composer Richard M Sherman dies aged 95

0
Alongside his brother Richard he was one of the most successful songwriters in the world.
Old Lira. Delicious roman sourdough pizza since 2013.

Bryce Mitchell mocked after saying he’ll home school children to stop them being gay

Graeme Watson -
He also believes the world is flat and gravity is a myth.
Read more

Hugh de Ketser to lead the Australian Human Rights Commission

Graeme Watson -
He has been appointed to a five-year term starting in late July.
Read more

Albanese government to introduce new laws against vilification

Graeme Watson -
LGBTIQA+ rights groups say more detail is needed to access if the laws will be comprehensive.
Read more

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture