David Littleproud quits as Nationals leader

The federal leader of the National Party has quit, telling the media he is “buggered” and unable to continue in the role.

The party leader made the shock announcement at Parliament House in Canberra just after Question Time had concluded in the House of Representatives.

- Advertisement -

David Littleproud MP.

Littleproud said he intended to stay on as the member for Queensland seat Maranoa, but the role of party leader had left him exhausted.

First elected to parliament in 2016, he took over the leadership position in 2022. During his time as leader he has faced several challenges for the position, and also overseen two break ups with his Liberal coalition partner.

“I’m happy to serve in whatever capacity, but I haven’t got the energy to lead,” he said.

The party is expected to hold a leadership ballot before the end of the week.