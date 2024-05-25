Search
David Marr will replace Phillip Adams on ABC’s ‘Late Night Live’

News

Respected journalist and author David Marr will be the new host of ABC Radio National’s Late Light Live when Phillip Adams hangs up his headphones in late June.

Adams has hosted the show for thirty-three years, but the 84-year-old announced he would be retiring due to poor health.

“I had always planned to die at my microphone, but I feel this would be unfair to the cleaners. So, I’m leaving the studio, Late Night Live and the ABC under what’s left of my own steam – with decades of happy memories,” he said.

Marr, 76, is a former host of the ABC’s Media Watch, an Walkley Award winning investigative journalist and a respected political commentator.

In 2008 he was named by online publication SameSame one of the 25 most influential LGBTIQA+ Australians.

David Marr will take over the hosting role on ABC’s Late Night Live.

Late Night Live airs from 10pm – 11pm Monday to Thursday across the nation and is repeated the following day at 3pm.

The show is described as including razor-sharp analysis of current events to the hottest debates in politics, science, philosophy and culture.

Speaking about his appointment Marr said it was a great honour. His appointment was announced by Patricia Karvelas on the ABC Radio National Breakfast show on Friday.

“I’m so excited about doing it” Marr said. “It’s going to be different, there’s going to be different voices, but the same commitment to big issues, to big ideas, that Phillip has had for thirty-three years.

“I’ve always loved the show, and it’s always been done by friends of mine.” Marr shared, giving praise to former hosts Adams, Richard Ackland and Virgina Bell.  

Marr said the show was the perfect mix of authority and fun and would allow him to share his love of conversations and interviews with fascinating people.

The author and journalist will make his debut on Monday 1st July, and has committed to the role until the end of the year.

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

