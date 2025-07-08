Search
Plans

Premium Content:

OUTinPerth
OUTinPerth

Catherine Lezer announces her run for Lord Mayor of Perth

News

City of Perth councillor Catherine Lezer has announced she’ll be putting her hand up to be the next Lord Mayor of Perth.

Councillor Lezer has been a councillor since the special election in 2020 that saw the return of a council after the city was managed by three state government appointed commissioners for a number of years. She was reelected in 2023.

- Advertisement -

Local government elections will be held in October and City of Perth residents and rate payers will be looking for a new Lord Mayor after Basil Zempilas departed the role for a spot in the state parliament. As elections were scheduled for later in the year the position has been vacant with Deputy Mayor Bruce Reynolds taking on the leadership responsabilities.

Speaking to The West Australian Lezer said she brings a different range of skills to the role in comparison to the media-savvy Zempilas.

With five years council experience under her belt, Lezer’s ready to take on the larger responsibility and she’s outlined her top priorities if election, nominating an improved relationship with the state government, increased housing and more green spaces in the city.

Lezer currently sits on the city’s Audit and Risk Improvement Committee and is also on the boards of the Heritage Council of WA and was previously on the National Board of the Strata Community Association.

Prior to entering politics Lezer worked in the banking sector, and also spent time as the Managing Director of Stem Cell Skin Science. She holds a Bachelor of Business from Edith Cowan University, and an MBA from the University of New England.

Latest

News

Funding cuts to HIV services across the globe have got experts sounding the alarm  

0
Experts heading to the 13th IAS Conference on HIV Science warn global HIV gains at risk amid sudden funding cuts.  
News

US Preacher calls for government to bring in death penalty for homosexuality

0
Evangelical preacher Justin Zhong has been condemned by other religious bodies over his comments.
News

Billie Jean King calls for people to “listen” to the trans community over participation in sport

0
The tennis legend says there needs to be more empathy and listening.
History

On This Gay Day | In 1986 New Zealand decriminalised homosexuality

0
See what else we remember on this day.

Newsletter

Don't miss

News

Funding cuts to HIV services across the globe have got experts sounding the alarm  

0
Experts heading to the 13th IAS Conference on HIV Science warn global HIV gains at risk amid sudden funding cuts.  
News

US Preacher calls for government to bring in death penalty for homosexuality

0
Evangelical preacher Justin Zhong has been condemned by other religious bodies over his comments.
News

Billie Jean King calls for people to “listen” to the trans community over participation in sport

0
The tennis legend says there needs to be more empathy and listening.
History

On This Gay Day | In 1986 New Zealand decriminalised homosexuality

0
See what else we remember on this day.
News

Christian woman threatens legal action over transgender crosswalk

0
Blessing Olubanjo has threated her local council with legal action over a crosswalk that was installed in 2021.

Funding cuts to HIV services across the globe have got experts sounding the alarm  

OUTinPerth -
Experts heading to the 13th IAS Conference on HIV Science warn global HIV gains at risk amid sudden funding cuts.  
Read more

US Preacher calls for government to bring in death penalty for homosexuality

OUTinPerth -
Evangelical preacher Justin Zhong has been condemned by other religious bodies over his comments.
Read more

Billie Jean King calls for people to “listen” to the trans community over participation in sport

OUTinPerth -
The tennis legend says there needs to be more empathy and listening.
Read more

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture