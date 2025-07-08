Catherine Lezer announces her run for Lord Mayor of Perth

City of Perth councillor Catherine Lezer has announced she’ll be putting her hand up to be the next Lord Mayor of Perth.

Councillor Lezer has been a councillor since the special election in 2020 that saw the return of a council after the city was managed by three state government appointed commissioners for a number of years. She was reelected in 2023.

Local government elections will be held in October and City of Perth residents and rate payers will be looking for a new Lord Mayor after Basil Zempilas departed the role for a spot in the state parliament. As elections were scheduled for later in the year the position has been vacant with Deputy Mayor Bruce Reynolds taking on the leadership responsabilities.

Speaking to The West Australian Lezer said she brings a different range of skills to the role in comparison to the media-savvy Zempilas.

With five years council experience under her belt, Lezer’s ready to take on the larger responsibility and she’s outlined her top priorities if election, nominating an improved relationship with the state government, increased housing and more green spaces in the city.

Lezer currently sits on the city’s Audit and Risk Improvement Committee and is also on the boards of the Heritage Council of WA and was previously on the National Board of the Strata Community Association.

Prior to entering politics Lezer worked in the banking sector, and also spent time as the Managing Director of Stem Cell Skin Science. She holds a Bachelor of Business from Edith Cowan University, and an MBA from the University of New England.