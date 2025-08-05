Dean Misdale heads back to the dancefloor with ‘Believe’

Drag star Dean Misdale has taken on another dance classic, this time sharing their version of Cher’s mega-hit Believe.

The song returned Cher to the top of the charts in 1998 and has become one of her signature tunes. It also won a Grammy for Best Dance Tune.

Misdale’s version stays pretty close to the template of the original but has many layers of electronics swirls and swooshes.

The new take on the hit tune follows Misdale’s previous covers records including Finally, Last Christmas, Ego, Celebration, Nothing Compares 2 U, Another One Bites the Dust, Venus, You Spin Me Round (Like a Record) and original tune Diva.

The drag star is currently getting great reviews at the Edinburgh Fringe where they’ve been performing their latest cabaret show Priscillified: Drag, Disco and Desert Drama.

The show is playing at Laughing Horse at Freddy’s (Band Room) until 24th August and tickets are on sale now.