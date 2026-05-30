Australian LGBTQ+ Inclusion Awards recognise workplace leaders in equity and belonging

Organisations from across the Australian economy were recognised at the Australian LGBTQ+ Inclusion Awards on Friday for their ongoing work to advance LGBTQ+ inclusion, equity, and belonging in the workplace.

Held in Sydney, the awards saw Bendigo Bank named ‘Employer of the Year’, while Russell Kennedy Lawyers received the title of ‘Small Employer of the Year’. Other high-performing organisations recognised included Liberty Financial and Think HQ.

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Australian Inclusion Awards Organistion of the Year: Bendigo Bank, Photogrpahed by Ashley Andres Penin.

First established in 2011, the Awards are based on the annual results of the Australian Workplace Equality Index (AWEI) submissions, Australia’s national benchmark for LGBTQ+ workplace inclusion.

The AWEI enables organisations to assess and benchmark their policies, practices, and culture in relation to LGBTQ+ inclusion, while recognising both foundational and progressive efforts toward creating safer, more inclusive and equitable workplaces for LGBTQ+ employees and their allies.

The event brings together CEOs, senior executives, HR and diversity leaders, employee network representatives, LGBTQ+ community members and allies who are driving meaningful and positive organisational and cultural change across Australia.

Dawn Emsen-Hough, Director of ACON’s Pride Inclusion Programs said it was clear that inclusion practices improved Australian businesses.

“Data consistently shows that inclusion practices and measures build workplaces where all Australians can belong, contributing to positive organisational culture, staff engagement, and broader societal wellbeing. These awards highlight the importance of sustained, intentional efforts to embed safety, respect, and inclusion across all levels of work.”

The prestigious Platinum Tier, awarded to organisations that have consistently achieved high benchmark results over the past five years, recognised leaders including AGL Energy, Australian Taxation Office (ATO), Capgemini, Clifford Chance, Deloitte, Deutsche Bank, EY Oceania, Fujitsu Australia, Macquarie University, MinterEllison, NAB, PwC, Queensland Department of Education, QBE Insurance, RMIT University, Russell Kennedy Lawyers, Scentre Group, Special Broadcasting Service (SBS), The University of Queensland, and UNSW Sydney.

“With more than 1,000 attendees, this year’s Australian LGBTQ+ Inclusion Awards is the largest in the event’s history, reflecting the strength and resilience of organisations choosing to remain committed to LGBTQ+ inclusion. The event celebrated the leaders and workplaces continuing to stand visibly and proudly alongside LGBTQ+ employees and communities,” Emsen-Hough said.

Returning to the ICC Sydney Grand Ballroom and hosted by SBS presenters Ricardo Gonçalves and Richelle Harrison Plesse, the awards featured a performance by singer Natalie Bassingthwaighte.

The event is produced by Pride in Diversity, a national not-for-profit program supporting employers in all aspects of LGBTQ+ workplace inclusion, and an initiative of ACON, Australia’s largest LGBTQ+ health organisation.

Professor Sophia Nimphius.

ECU Pro-Vice-Chancellor of Sport, Professor Sophia Nimphius, is the recipient of the Sapphire Inspire Award

Professor Sophia Nimphius, who is the Pro-Vice-Chancellor of Sport at Edith Cowan University, was the recipient of the Sapphire Inspire Award. Alongside her leadership role Nimphius is also a Professor of Human Performance.

The ECU was named as a Silver Tier employer, while Murdoch University was listed as a Gold Tier employer.

Declaration: Professor Sophia Nimphius and OUTinPerth co-editor Graeme Watson are colleagues at Edith Cowan University.