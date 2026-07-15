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Delta Goodrem is going on tour in 2027 to support upcoming album ‘Pure’

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Delta Goodrem has announced that her Pure World Tour will come to Australia in April 2027 in support of her forthcoming album.

The eight-city run will see Goodrem perform across the country, with shows in Newcastle, Hobart, Sydney, Wollongong, Brisbane, Melbourne, Perth, and Adelaide. The Perth concert will take place at the Riverside Theatre on Thursday, 22 April 2027.

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Every tour has its own heartbeat, and I can already feel how special this one is going to be. Eclipse was the beginning of this new chapter, and it’s only the start of what’s to come.

“It’s going to be epic—bringing together the songs people have grown up with and the brand-new music from Pure that tells the next part of the story.

“I can’t wait to fill these incredible rooms with love, sing-alongs, and the power of music bringing us together at exactly the right moment. I can’t wait to bring it to life on stages across Australia. Gravity is optional,” Goodrem said.

The Australian leg will be the first stage of a wider global tour planned for 2027.

The singer has entered a new era following her recent Eurovision appearance, the release of her new single Hologram, and news that she will appear on the UK television series Strictly Come Dancing.

The dance show is entering a new eras with Presenter Emma Willis, professional dancer Johannes Radebe and comedian Josh Widdicombe taking over as the hosts.

TOUR DATES:

Thursday 8 April – Newcastle – Newcastle Entertainment Centre
Saturday 10 April – Sydney – TikTok Entertainment Centre
Sunday 11 April – Wollongong – WIN Entertainment Centre
Tuesday 13 April – Brisbane – Convention & Exhibition Centre
Friday 16 April – Melbourne – Margaret Court Arena
Monday 19 April – Adelaide – Adelaide Entertainment Centre
Thursday 22 April – Perth – Riverside Theatre
Monday 26 April – Hobart – MyState Bank Arena

Fan Club Presale on sale: Thursday 16 July 2026 @ 10am local 
https://deltagoodrem.lnk.to/_Pure

TEG Live presale on sale: Friday 17 July 2026 @ 10am local
General public on sale: Monday 20 July 2026 @ 10am local
https://teglive.com.au/

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On This Gay Day | A court ruled Leonard Matlovich dismissal was okay

OUTinPerth -
"Maybe not in my lifetime, but we are going to win in the end." Vietnam veteran Leonard Matlovich said in 1976.
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Premier Roger Cook highlights “increasingly hostile” environment for politicians

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