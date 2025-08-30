Destin Conrad drops surprise alternative jazz album

Queer R&B artist Destin Conrad has surprised fans sharing an unexpected alternative jazz album.

His new record is called wHIMSY and it features eleven new tracks and collaborations with Terrance Martin, Vanisha Gould, Ambre, Keyon Harold, James Fauntleroy and Astyn Turr. Many of the collaborators have worked with the artist in the past.

The new record comes just a few months after the artist’s debut album Love on Digital which was released in April.

Conrad first made his presence known via videos on the social media platform Vine over a decade ago. He then began releasing music putting out several EPs and he also wrote several songs for Kehlani’s It WAS Good Until It Wasn’t album.

Lil Nas X was a guest on his debut album, he also turned up as a love interest in some of the rapper’s videos for his most recent album Dream Boy.

With this surprise selection of jazz sounds Conrad shows he’s got a whole other side to contend with. It’s a collection that is recommended to be listed in while, with each tune smoothly morphing into the next.

Conrad will head off on a US tour in September that runs through to November. After that he’s heading across the Atlantic for some UK and European dates.

wHIMSY is available on streaming platforms now.