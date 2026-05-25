Mpox Is Back on Perth’s Radar: Here’s What the Community Is Doing About It

When mpox was first detected in Perth in November 2022, the response from the LGBTIQA+ community was quick. COVID-19 was fresh in our minds, and with mpox gaining an unfair reputation as a “gay disease”, we were quick to act early and to get ahead of any potential outbreaks.

Driven by the community, friends checked on friends, people got vaccinated together, and the outbreak was largely stopped before it could start.

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Over the past few weeks, however, health workers at Perth’s M Clinic have been seeing something worth paying attention to: a steady rise in mpox cases right here in Perth.

Sharmila Radha Krishnan, Manager of Clinical & Therapeutic Services at WAAC had this to say about the rise in active cases.

“The latest figures from the Department of Health that are available online put current active cases of mpox in Perth at 20 (as of May 25th, 2026). This doesn’t sound high, but most of these have been acquired in the last fortnight, with more being reported each week. It’s important to act early so that these numbers don’t continue to rise”

While the numbers are not those of a crisis, they are a cautious reminder that mpox is not behind us just yet.

We’ve Been Here Before

If you were around the queer community in 2022, you’ll remember the response as much as you remember the outbreak itself.

LGBTIQA+ organisations across Australia were advertising getting two doses of vaccine, free vaccinations were being provided by M Clinic and Perth Steam Works, people were being encouraged to refrain from skin-to-skin contact with people who had travelled overseas to areas with mpox outbreaks, and if you’d just come back from the Eastern States (which were experiencing high mpox case), you were encouraged to wait and watch for symptoms for up to two weeks from returning.

Vaccination uptake within the LGBTIQA+ community here in Perth, specifically the gay and bi communities who were considered an “at-risk” demographic, was strong. 44% of all vaccinations in the state were provided by M Clinic, with approximately 6,292 vaccinations given across the state.

Who Needs to Think About This?

Right now, cases in WA are being seen primarily among gay, bi and other men who have sex with men, particularly those with multiple partners. Cases are also appearing across broader sexual and social networks – people connected through intimate or close-contact settings.

Even though the gay and bi communities are considered more at risk, a few active cases have been detected in cis females with little to no connection to the LGBTIQA+ community.

“Viruses don’t care about identity. Mpox is transmitted through close physical contact. In networks where individuals have frequent or overlapping physical contact, transmission can occur more rapidly,” says Sharmila on how mpox spreads throughout the community.

What can you do?

Community response works, and it’s being called for again.

The mpox vaccine has been in wide use since 2022 and has a strong safety profile, with no significant adverse effects reported in Australian communities. The vaccine is given as two doses given 28 days apart, and helps prevent transmission of mpox and lessen symptoms if you do contract the disease.

Getting fully vaccinated also reduces the risk for the community. The more people who are vaccinated, the fewer pathways mpox can spread through.

If you had your first dose in 2022 and didn’t follow up with the second, now is the time to complete it. If you’ve been meaning to get vaccinated and haven’t yet, the window to act early is open right now. If you’ve been on the fence about whether you should get vaccinated or not, now is the time to speak to your GP about whether it is right for you.

M Clinic Nurse Peter Smith said the vaccine is very effective.

“The mpox vaccine has actually been around for a while. It is the 3rd generation smallpox vaccine, which was used to eradicate smallpox. Because mpox and smallpox are in the same family, the vaccine is the same and protects you from both. Getting fully vaccinated, which is two doses, provides around 82% effectiveness at protecting you from mpox, and significantly reduces symptoms if you do still manage to contract it”

Where to Go in Perth

Mpox vaccinations are FREE and available at M Clinic – you can book by calling (08) 9227 0734 or visiting their website. Vaccinations are also available at sexual health clinics across Perth and most GPs.

M Clinic also provide FREE vaccinations at Perth Steam Works every Monday from 12-2pm and Thursdays from 5.30-7.30pm.

Alarm isn’t the right response – early action is, and Perth’s queer community has already shown it knows how to do that.

For more information or to book your vaccination, contact M Clinic on (08) 9227 0734, or visit your nearest sexual health clinic.

Source: M-Clinic