Detecting bowel cancer: “We can do this, it’s as easy as flush and go”

Eugene Maguire hoped his face would be printed on toilet paper when he signed up to be the ambassador of Bowel Cancer Screening WA.

At 65, Eugene recognises the importance of looking after his health and wants others to do the same, as the risk of bowel cancer increases with age.

A proud and active member of the LGBTIQA+ community, Eugene is aware that the community is often reluctant to undertake tests for bowel cancer and is encouraging others to do so.

“I was happy to be an ambassador to help get the word out that the test is quick and easy to use and potentially lifesaving,” Eugene said.

Eugene has screened himself at least five times with the home testing kit posted out in the mail.

A former teacher who worked with teenagers with special needs, Eugene enjoys travelling and just returned from Romania, the 100th country he’s visited.

It is recommended that people screen themselves every two years once they are eligible for screening.

“Their perception is this is going to be yucky, stinky and messy. Which is so far from the truth,” he said.

The bowel screening test detects tiny amounts of blood in faeces, which can be a sign of pre-cancerous lesions and bowel cancer.

Bowel cancer can start without noticeable symptoms, so it’s important for Australians aged 45 to 74 years to participate in bowel screening, even if you feel healthy.

Medical research shows there are higher rates of bowel cancer among the LGBTIQ+ community, due to low screening rates and recognised barriers to timely engagement with the health system.

Screening provides the chance to detect cancer at an earlier, more treatable stage, or in some cases prevent cancer from developing. If found early, more than 90% of cases can be successfully treated.

The Australian Government has recently lowered the eligible bowel cancer screening age from 50 years to 45 years, based on scientific evidence of those being diagnosed with the disease.

From 1 July 2024, anyone 45 to 49 years can order the National Bowel Cancer Screening Program home test kit online from www.ncsr.gov.au or via their general practitioner and test in the privacy of their own bathroom.,.

When Eugene receives his kit in the post, it goes straight to the bathroom.

“I’m a great believer of doing it ASAP, stick it in the bathroom and it’s as easy as flush and go,” laughs Eugene.

Sadly, when the free kit arrives in the post many people don’t grab this chance to participate and find out if there are any changes in their bowel before they become significant. Using this simple kit could save your life.

Those experiencing symptoms of bowel cancer put off seeing their doctor because they are embarrassed to discuss their symptoms.

It is best to seek prompt medical attention if you notice any changes in your bowel habits that persist for more than four weeks, if you have ongoing abdominal pain or you see blood in the toilet.

Bowel cancer is the second biggest cause of cancer mortality (death) in Western Australia, following lung cancer.

Eugene believes the health profession is inclusive and the health sector is adapting the way it interacts with the LGBTQIA+ community.

The free test is mailed to everyone every two years from age 50 to 74 or from the age they commence screening if aged 45 to 49 years. Replacement tests can be ordered via: Order a replacement bowel test kit | National Cancer Screening Register (ncsr.gov.au)

For queries contact the National Cancer Screening Register on 1800 627 701.

Screening Saves Lives campaign is an initiative of the North Metropolitan Health Service to encourage members of the LGBTQIA+ community to undertake bowel, breast and cervical screening.