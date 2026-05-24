Fresh Tracks | The latest tunes worth checking out

On Mondays we check out the latest music that’s got our attention.

This week we take a listen to new tracks from Lola Young, ratbag, Suzette Charles, Arlo Parks and Sampha, plus Ecca Vandal.

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Lola Young – From Down Here

Lola Young’s album I’m Only F**king With Myself came out in September. This is her first new music since that album came out. She’s shared that she headed into the studio with James Blake .

“The day after the Grammys, I had a wave of inspiration hit me, so I got in the studio with the incredible James Blake and made this song,” Young said in a statement. “I am rewriting the next chapter of my story because what a boring book the old one would’ve been anyway.”

On Friday Young picked up an Ivor Novello Award which recognised her song Messy was the most performed song in the United Kingdom in the last year.

ratbag – Drag

New Zealand’s ratbag shares new single Drag as she prepares to head over to the UK for her first ever London shows. Speaking about the new single, ratbag shares:



“Sometimes I get to the end of a day and feel that I’ve dragged myself through. everybody around me seems to move at a regular speed, and though I still reach the same end points, I get there a lot slower. I’ve kinda always felt like a drag, to myself and others. so yeah, if this also sounds like you, I hope this song treats you well.”

Arlo Parks and Sampha – Senses

Arlo Parks Ambiguous Desire has been one of favourite records of 2026 and this is a stand out track that sees Arlo collaborating with fellow British artist Sampha.

Suzette Charles – Whenever You’re Around

In the early 90s Suzette Charles released her single Free to Love Again which was written by Mike Stock and Pete Waterman. The production team who’d forged hits for Rick Astley, Kylie Minogue, Bananarama, Donna Summer and Rick Astley. She recorded five more songs with the team but they never got released. Now she’s reteamed with Mike Stock, re-recorded the tunes and he’s written a coupe more to make an albums worth. Thirty three years later, the album is ready.

Ecca Vandal – Vertical Worlds

Hailing form South Africa, Ecca Vandal has just released her album Looking for People to Unfollow. It traverses indie rock, hip-hop, hardcore and some other unexpected genres. Turn this one up loud!