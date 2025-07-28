Search
Plans

Premium Content:

OUTinPerth
OUTinPerth

Discover the life and music of Clara Schumann

News

A bold new concert experience from Mirabilis Collective, Clara Schumann: Notes from an Extraordinary Life reimagines the voice and music of one of the 19th century’s most remarkable women.

Premiering Sunday 31 August at the Callaway Music Auditorium, UWA, this one-night-only performance weaves Clara’s chamber works and songs with contemporary narration to tell her story as a composer, mother, and creative force.

- Advertisement -

Featuring 15-year-old violin sensation Ellie Malonzo, acclaimed Perth soprano Lucinda Nicholls, and
narrated by Annie Aitken — fresh from lead roles in Opera Australia’s Guys and Dolls and Candide
— the concert brings Clara’s world to life through powerful performances and emotional depth.

Brought to life by a superb ensemble of WA musicians, Notes from an Extraordinary Life draws
inspiration from Clara Schumann’s imagined 2025 journal — giving voice to a woman balancing
artistry, family responsibilities, and ambition with timeless strength and sensitivity.

Discover the story of one of the 19th century’s most remarkable musical figures.

Clara Schumann was a visionary composer, celebrated concert pianist, devoted wife, mother, and muse. Her music captures a life of love, loss, and resilience — from the lyrical slow movement of her Piano Concerto to songs and chamber works rich with emotional depth.

Born Clara Wieck, her parents were both piano teachers, while her mother was also a singer. She married the composer Robert Schumann, a student of her father, and together they had eight children. While her husband’s music is celebrated, Clara’s work as not had the same public recognition, despite her career spanning many decades.

Mirabilis Collective is a Perth-based ensemble of women musicians dedicated to performing music by women. Their work celebrates creativity, connection, and storytelling — bringing overlooked voices to the stage and building community through music.

Tickets to the Sunday 31st August performance are on sale now.

Latest

History

On This Gay Day | Choreographer Jerome Robbins died in 1998

0
Jerome Robbins made his mark in cinema and theatre.
News

Heartbreak as mother of Indian air-crash victim discover body is not her son

0
The family is now asking for help to track down Fiongal Greenlaw-Meek's body.
Lifestyle

New digital lifeline aims to close viral hepatitis gap for WA’s remote and diverse communities

0
World Hepatitis Day is recognised each year on 28 July.
Culture

Sam Elkin’s ‘Detachable Penis’ on the short list for National Biography Award

0
The book was published by Western Australian publisher Upswell.

Newsletter

Don't miss

History

On This Gay Day | Choreographer Jerome Robbins died in 1998

0
Jerome Robbins made his mark in cinema and theatre.
News

Heartbreak as mother of Indian air-crash victim discover body is not her son

0
The family is now asking for help to track down Fiongal Greenlaw-Meek's body.
Lifestyle

New digital lifeline aims to close viral hepatitis gap for WA’s remote and diverse communities

0
World Hepatitis Day is recognised each year on 28 July.
Culture

Sam Elkin’s ‘Detachable Penis’ on the short list for National Biography Award

0
The book was published by Western Australian publisher Upswell.
Community

Pride WA roll out community consultation over sign guidelines for 2025 parade

0
Pride WA are inviting discussion over their policy for signage and protest at PrideFEST 2025.

On This Gay Day | Choreographer Jerome Robbins died in 1998

OUTinPerth -
Jerome Robbins made his mark in cinema and theatre.
Read more

Heartbreak as mother of Indian air-crash victim discover body is not her son

OUTinPerth -
The family is now asking for help to track down Fiongal Greenlaw-Meek's body.
Read more

New digital lifeline aims to close viral hepatitis gap for WA’s remote and diverse communities

Graeme Watson -
World Hepatitis Day is recognised each year on 28 July.
Read more

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture