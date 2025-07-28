Discover the life and music of Clara Schumann

A bold new concert experience from Mirabilis Collective, Clara Schumann: Notes from an Extraordinary Life reimagines the voice and music of one of the 19th century’s most remarkable women.

Premiering Sunday 31 August at the Callaway Music Auditorium, UWA, this one-night-only performance weaves Clara’s chamber works and songs with contemporary narration to tell her story as a composer, mother, and creative force.

Featuring 15-year-old violin sensation Ellie Malonzo, acclaimed Perth soprano Lucinda Nicholls, and

narrated by Annie Aitken — fresh from lead roles in Opera Australia’s Guys and Dolls and Candide

— the concert brings Clara’s world to life through powerful performances and emotional depth.



Brought to life by a superb ensemble of WA musicians, Notes from an Extraordinary Life draws

inspiration from Clara Schumann’s imagined 2025 journal — giving voice to a woman balancing

artistry, family responsibilities, and ambition with timeless strength and sensitivity.

Clara Schumann was a visionary composer, celebrated concert pianist, devoted wife, mother, and muse. Her music captures a life of love, loss, and resilience — from the lyrical slow movement of her Piano Concerto to songs and chamber works rich with emotional depth.

Born Clara Wieck, her parents were both piano teachers, while her mother was also a singer. She married the composer Robert Schumann, a student of her father, and together they had eight children. While her husband’s music is celebrated, Clara’s work as not had the same public recognition, despite her career spanning many decades.

Mirabilis Collective is a Perth-based ensemble of women musicians dedicated to performing music by women. Their work celebrates creativity, connection, and storytelling — bringing overlooked voices to the stage and building community through music.

Tickets to the Sunday 31st August performance are on sale now.