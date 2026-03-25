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Queer Liberation Boorloo’s Trans Day of Visibility event postponed

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Queer Liberation Boorloo have postponed their Trans Day of Visibility event that had been scheduled for Saturday.

The gathering was scheduled to take place at the Northbridge Piazza at 5.00pm on Saturday but due to predictions that Perth will be hit by cyclonic weather they’ve opted to move the event to another date.

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The rally for Trans Day of Visibility will now be held on Saturday, 11th April at 5.00pm.

2025 Trans Day of Visibility rally.

The day was established in 2009 by transgender activist Rachel Crandall, and was created in response to the lack of recognition of transgender people in the LGBTQ+ community and media, especially in a positive light.

Unlike November’s Transgender Day of Remembrance which honours those lost to anti-transgender violence, TDoV focuses on celebrating living members of the transgender community and their contributions to society.

The day has grown in prominence over the years, with community events, educational initiatives, and social media campaigns taking place globally.

Get all the details of the Queer Liberation Boorloo event on their Facebook page.

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