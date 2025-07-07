Dive into to Perth Rainbow Swans Quiz Night at Connections Nightclub

Join our local LGBTQIA+ swimming club, Perth Rainbow Swans, for an evening of festivities, fun and friendly competition this weekend.

The team are holding a quiz night fundraiser this Friday night at Connections Nightclub, hosted by the fabulous Fay Rocious.

Build your own team of up to eight people, or head along and take this opportunity to make some new friends and connect with community.

There’s so many prizes up for grabs, including goodies from Rabble Books, Pluk Skincare, Swan River Distillery, Inglewood General Public and so much more.

There will also be raffle tickets available on the night, and don’t forget your ticket will cover your entry for Connections for the night!

Get quizzical this Friday, 11 July with Perth Rainbow Swans at Connections Nightclub from 7pm. Head over to Facebook for more.