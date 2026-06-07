HIV advocate Mark Reid honoured in King’s Birthday list

Western Australian HIV advocate Mark Reid has been made a Member of the Order of Australia in today’s King’s Birthday Honours.

Reid is a long-term survivor of HIV and has spent his life working in the sector to improve the lives of others. He is currently Deputy Chair of the Western Australian AIDS Council (WAAC), formerly the WA AIDS Council, and has worked with the organisation for decades as both an employee and a volunteer.

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He has also been a driving force behind STYLEAID, the fashion fundraiser that has raised millions of dollars to support people living with HIV. Alongside his work in the HIV sector, Reid is the founder of the Perth Queer Film Festival.

Speaking to The West Australian, Reid said the award was an amazing surprise.

“When you work and do the things that you do in your life, you don’t do them with the hope of ever being recognised like this, so it was a beautiful surprise,” he said.

Reid has previously spoken to OUTinPerth about the transformation he has witnessed since being diagnosed with HIV.

“Seeing HIV move from a death sentence to a chronic, manageable illness has been one of the most amazing landmarks to celebrate. To now also recognise that a person with HIV who is on treatment and has an undetectable viral load cannot transmit the virus to a sexual partner is mind-blowing, and something else to celebrate,” he told Leigh Andrew Hill in 2017.

Ensuring people have up-to-date knowledge about HIV, undetectable viral loads and the latest treatments remains at the top of Mark Reid’s agenda.

The King’s Birthday 2026 Honours List recognises 949 Australians, ranging from well-known public figures to community members working in their individual fields.

Added to the highest level of the Order, Companion of the Order of Australia, were five recipients, including philanthropist Janet Calvert-Jones, former politician and advocate against family violence Natasha Stott Despoja, former Tasmanian premier Will Hodgman, mathematics professor Terrence Tao and health research professor William Rawlinson.

The late Katie Allen, who had a distinguished career as medical researcher before becoming a member of parliament, was posthumously awarded the Officer of the Order of Australia.

Also recognised was another former Tasmania Premier David Bartlett, and Western Australia’s former treasurer Ben Wyatt was named for his distinguished service to the people and Parliament of Western Australia, to the Indigenous community, to corporate governance, and to the not-for-profit sector.

Broadcaster Fran Kelly was included for service to broadcast journalism, to the advancement of social justice, to equality, and to

advocacy for the LGBTQIA+ community. Kelly hosted the ABC’s Radio National Breakfast program for over 17 years and continues to contribute to the national broadcaster.

Ro Allen, who served as Victorian’s first Commisioner for LGBTIQ+ Communities, before being appointed to their current role as Commissioner for Equal Opportunity and Human Rights was appointed an member of the Order of Australia.

Western Australian Craig Hollywood, a former broadcaster at RTRFM, who set up the charity Short Back and Sidewalks that provides haircuts to people experiencing homelessness was honoured for his service to the community. Entertainer Rove McManus was included for his significant service to broadcast media, to entertainment, and to the community.

Former Western Australian Arts Minister David Templeman, who was famed for his annual song to parliament, was honoured for his contribution to the arts, and to the people and Parliament of Western Australia. Former Education Minister Ljiljanna Ravlich was also included, as well as former politicians Fran Logan, Brendon Grylls and Bob Kuchera.

There was also recognition for broadcaster and musician James Valentine who recently passed away.

Professor Suran Loshana Fernando was included in the list of people receiving the Medal of the Order of Australia for her service to medicine in the field of immunology which has included work in the field of HIV. Victorian Dan Ryan was honoured for his work in community health which has included pioneering needle exchange programs.