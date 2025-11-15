Search
Plans

Premium Content:

OUTinPerth
OUTinPerth

DJ Mark James delivers new tune ‘I Don’t Know’

Culture

Mark James has been significant figure in the Australian electronic music scene, renowned for his DJ sets and innovative productions. For over three decades he has consistently pushed the boundaries of dance and electronic music, earning him a place among the industry’s elite.

Now here’s spent the last two years crafting some music to release under his own name with his Love Triangle album arriving in July. Its features a number of tunes that EDM lovers have lapped up including Summertime and Make Me Feel.

- Advertisement -

Now he’s shared a host of remixes for the album’s latest single I Don’t Know.

Alongside the original version of the tune, there’s also a host of great remixes that take the composition into new territories.

While the original version is a laid back sound with R&B vibes, remixes from Mark Maxwell, Pipi Le Oui, and Mark James himself explore other flavours.

Mark Maxwell’s rework is a tribal tech take on the tune, while Pipi Le Oui’s Re-Cut is perfect for summer nights and lounging by the pool, Mark James also transforms his original song into a house banger.

Take a listen to the original and find the remixes online.

Latest

Community

The Pride Guide has arrived and its filled with events

0
With over 100 events, there's something for everybody.
Culture

Hypnotist Asad Mecci and comedian Colin Mochrie are teaming up for a show

0
The 'Who's Line Is Anyway' star will be bringing mirth and mayhem across Australia.
Community

Nominations open for the 2026 Western Australian Multicultural Awards

0
Nominations are now open for the 2026 Awards.
News

NSW Premier urged to fund specific legal support for LGBTIQA+ communities

0
The Inner City Legal Centre has pleaded for more funding and a state wide approach.

Newsletter

Don't miss

Community

The Pride Guide has arrived and its filled with events

0
With over 100 events, there's something for everybody.
Culture

Hypnotist Asad Mecci and comedian Colin Mochrie are teaming up for a show

0
The 'Who's Line Is Anyway' star will be bringing mirth and mayhem across Australia.
Community

Nominations open for the 2026 Western Australian Multicultural Awards

0
Nominations are now open for the 2026 Awards.
News

NSW Premier urged to fund specific legal support for LGBTIQA+ communities

0
The Inner City Legal Centre has pleaded for more funding and a state wide approach.
News

Pope Leo has invited transgender rights advocates to lunch

0
The move is seen as a growing acceptance of people who are transgender by the Catholic church.

The Pride Guide has arrived and its filled with events

OUTinPerth -
With over 100 events, there's something for everybody.
Read more

Hypnotist Asad Mecci and comedian Colin Mochrie are teaming up for a show

OUTinPerth -
The 'Who's Line Is Anyway' star will be bringing mirth and mayhem across Australia.
Read more

Nominations open for the 2026 Western Australian Multicultural Awards

OUTinPerth -
Nominations are now open for the 2026 Awards.
Read more

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture