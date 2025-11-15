DJ Mark James delivers new tune ‘I Don’t Know’

Mark James has been significant figure in the Australian electronic music scene, renowned for his DJ sets and innovative productions. For over three decades he has consistently pushed the boundaries of dance and electronic music, earning him a place among the industry’s elite.

Now here’s spent the last two years crafting some music to release under his own name with his Love Triangle album arriving in July. Its features a number of tunes that EDM lovers have lapped up including Summertime and Make Me Feel.

Now he’s shared a host of remixes for the album’s latest single I Don’t Know.

Alongside the original version of the tune, there’s also a host of great remixes that take the composition into new territories.

While the original version is a laid back sound with R&B vibes, remixes from Mark Maxwell, Pipi Le Oui, and Mark James himself explore other flavours.

Mark Maxwell’s rework is a tribal tech take on the tune, while Pipi Le Oui’s Re-Cut is perfect for summer nights and lounging by the pool, Mark James also transforms his original song into a house banger.

Take a listen to the original and find the remixes online.