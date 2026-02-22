Search
Graeme Watson
Graeme Watson

Documentary focuses on the life and work of Linda Perry

Culture

Linda Perry: Let It Die Here is a feature length documentary focusing on the life and work of one of the most successful songwriters of recent times.

The film will be getting a cinema release in May after it premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival last year.

Perry first came to prominence as the lead singer of the band 4 Non Blondes, their massive single What’s Up was a global smash. The band’s debut album spent 59 weeks on the Billboard 200 chart and sold over 1.5 million copies between 1992 and 1994.

However when the band went to make their follow up record, they fell apart and split up. Perry continued as a solo artist and recorded two albums, but they weren’t huge sellers.

Instead of making more music for herself she began writing songs for other artists, she offered her first upbeat pop offering to Madonna’s manager Guy Oseary, he rejected it. But Get the Party Started became a huge hit for Pink, and the lead single from her second album.

Soon afterwards she wrote Beautiful and Christina Aguilera snapped it up. Soon Perry was writing hits for Fisher Spooner, Gwen Stefani, Adam Lambert, James Blunt and many more. Later in her careers she’s collaborator with Miley Cyrus, Celine Dion, Adele, Ariana Grande, Alicia Keys and Dolly Parton.

Filmmaker Don Hardy find Perry at a crossroads in her life, weighing up her personal and professional life, struggling with the past and the present.

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

