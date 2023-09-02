Dozens arrested in Nigeria for allegedly attending a gay wedding

World | Filed under News Posted by admin

Police in Nigeria’s southern Delta state arrested several dozen people on Tuesday and accused them of violating the country’s strict anti-gay laws. Police allege those arrested were taking part in a same-sex wedding.

Human Rights Watch have reported that police publicly paraded the suspects before the media, interrogating them about the accusations, assaulting their dignity and rights to privacy, association, and a fair trial, among others.

In a media statement on August 29, the Delta State commissioner of police, Wale Abbas, said 67 men and women were arrested at a hotel in Warri for conducting and attending the purported gay wedding, which is prohibited under Nigeria’s Same Sex Marriage Prohibition Act.

“On the 27th of August, 2023 at about 2100hrs, operatives of the divisional patrol team attached to Ekpan Division intercepted a male cross-dresser who claimed to be an actor; upon interrogation, he confessed that he is a member of a certain gay club and that he was on his way to join his fellow members for a gay marriage ceremony.” police claimed.

Police raided the venue arresting dozens of men and women and claimed they found drugs and ceremonial wedding dresses. They also claimed one of the men arrested had confessed to be intoxicated and taking part in a gay sex act.

The country’s High Court has previously ruled that parading suspects before the media violate both their constitution and the African Charter of Human and People’s Rights, but the practice remains common place.

Nigeria’s Same Sex Marriage Prohibition Act, enacted in 2014, criminalizes same-sex marriage and public displays of same-sex relationships with prison sentences of up to 14 and 10 years respectively. It also punishes establishing, supporting, and participating in gay organizations with up to 10 years in prison.

Human Rights Watch found in a 2016 report that the law had served to legitimize abuses against lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) people, including extortion, arbitrary arrest, torture and other ill-treatment, and sexual violence.

OIP Staff

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.