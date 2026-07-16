 Drag star LayDee KinMee releases new single ‘Here I Am’

Drag star LayDee KinMee has revealed new single Here I Am.

Known worldwide for powerhouse vocals, magnetic stage presence, and larger-than-life performances, LayDee has spent more than a decade captivating audiences throughout Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and Europe.



Many first discovered the award-winning entertainer following a memorable appearance on Australia’s Got Talent, where a show-stopping yodelling performance earned a standing ovation from all three judges and introduced audiences to one of the country’s most unforgettable performers.

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Now, the award-winning performer channels that same fearless spirit into a song that feels both deeply personal and universally relatable.

“One of my favorite things about ‘Here I Am’ is that everyone who wrote it interpreted it differently,” LayDee KinMee said. “That makes it a song people can truly make their own. At its heart, it’s about finding your light and finally stepping forward.”



Written alongside acclaimed Australian artists Bec Caruana and producer Michael Carpenter, the song was born during the trio’s very first

writing session together.



“Bec brought Michael and me together to write for the first time,” the drag star explained. “Here I Am was already the title, and we each brought our own ideas about what those words meant until they became one story.”



For LayDee KinMee, the song became much more than another recording.



“Writing this song felt like an awakening,” she said. “I’d been playing life pretty safely, and it reminded me that sometimes you have to step into the unknown to discover what’s possible.”



Produced by Michael Carpenter, Here I Am transforms that personal realisation into an anthem for anyone standing on the edge of a new chapter, whether that’s chasing a dream, embracing who they are, changing careers, or simply finding the courage to believe in themselves.



