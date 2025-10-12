Search
‘Dragula: Titans’ returns with big looks and bigger drama

Culture

The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula has begun its second all stars season, bringing back a massive cast of hard-hitting finalists and big personalities.

14 drag performers have returned for Titans to show off their drag, filth, horror and glamour for the chance to inherit the crown from season 1 winner Victoria Elizabeth Black.

The stacked season features artists from across all six seasons of Dragula, with some contestants even earning a third chance at a crown.

Among the second pantheon of Titans are Frankie Doom and Loris (season 1), Disasterina (season 2), Priscilla Chambers and Dollya Black (season 3), Jade Jolie, La Zavaleta and Sigourney Beaver (season 4), Blackberri, Cynthia Doll and Jay Kay (season 5) and Jaharia (season 6).

Season 2’s Abhora and season 3’s Evah Destruction have also returned after missing out on the title in the first season of Titans.

Titans 2 also brings back some of the series’ favourite guest judges including David Dastmalchian, Jennifer Tilly, Bonnie Aarons and Peaches Christ.

Check out the drama-filled trailer below.

Dragula: Titans 2 is now streaming on Shudder.

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

