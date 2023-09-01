Duran Duran announce their next album is inspired by Halloween

Duran Duran have announced their next album will be inspired by Halloween and will feature a mix of new songs, covers and reworkings of some of their older tunes.

The new album titled Danse Macabre will be the sixteenth in the band’s long career and comes two years after their last record Future Past.

Original guitarist Andy Taylor is slated to rejoin the band on a select number of the tracks. Last year Taylor announced he was living with terminal cancer, but an experimental new treatment has prolonged his life beyond the doctor’s original prognosis. Another former band member Warren Cuccurullo is also rumoured to be on the new album.

The album will also feature collaborations with Nile Rodgers and Victoria De Angelis of Italian glam rockers Måneskin. De Angelis will team up with the band for a cover of Talking Heads Burning Down the House.

The new record will also feature the band’s takes on Cerrone’s Supernature, Billie Eilish’s Bury a Friend, The Specials Ghost Town, Siouxie and the Banshees’ Spellbound, The Rolling Stones Paint It Black, and a track named Super Lonely Freak which appears to be a reworking of Rick James’ Superfreak.

Nightboat, Black Moonlight, Love Voudou, Secret Oktober 31st, and Confessions in the Afterlife are some of the other tracks listed for the album. Nightboat appears to be a re-recording of Waiting for the Nightboat, an album track from the band’s 1980 debut album. Love Voodoo appeared on the band’s 1993 self-titled comeback album.

To promote the release of the album the band has today released the title track to streaming services.

