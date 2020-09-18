Fabric Fridays: Weekly LGBTIQ+ party comes to Mt Lawley



Perth newest weekly LGBTIQ+ event is here, right in the heart of Mt Lawley.

Fabric Fridays promises an evening of funk, deep house, disco and classic favourites in one of the luxurious spaces of Baxter’s Supper Club.

For the truly indulgent, the venue offers VIP lounges to book for a private area overlooking the dance floor, waiter service and bar tabs for premium bottles and cocktails for up to 30 people.

The event is hosted by the team at Spank, who brought their fabulous pool party to Indian Ocean Hotel earlier this year.

Fabric Fridays kicks off tonight at Baxter’s Supper Club, Mt Lawley from 9pm. For more information head to Facebook.

