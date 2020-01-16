Family of Wilson Gavin remember their son in open letter

The family of Wilson Gavin, who passed away on Monday, have released a statement remembering their son and brother.

Gavin was a gay man, the President of the University of Queensland Liberal National Club and was notably involved in protests at a drag queen story time event in Brisbane over the weekend.

“To everyone who knew our son and brother and shared their stories of who Wilson Gavin really was – we thank you,” the statement reads.

“To those who have described Wilson as “a deeply troubled young man”, including so-called family members – with all due respect – you never knew him.”

Gavin’s family also shared their support for the LGBTIQ+ community, and shared that they were also at odds at times.

“To anyone who is or was angry with Wilson – we know he regularly got the “how” wrong and occasionally got the “what” wrong. This made us angry with him too.”

“To the LGBTIQA+ communities and Rainbow Families Queensland – we love and support you.”

“To young, politically motivated people of all persuasions – we implore you to seek kind and wise mentors who will guide you, and not use you or wash their hands of you when you no longer serve their purposes.”

“To those who are now regretting words said or typed in anger that may have contributed to another person’s suffering – we know and share your pain all too well.”

“To the people impacted by our son’s decision to end his life in the way that he did – words cannot express our sorrow for you.”

“To the police and emergency services personnel who have treated us with such dignity and compassion, and work with this type of trauma far too often – you have our deepest respect and gratitude.”

“We loved Wil for his compassion and sense of justice – just some of the many things he got right.”

“We respected the unwavering strength of his convictions and desire to make the world better.”

“And we admired Wil’s drive to contribute, so often in ways not many knew about – like serving at a soup kitchen every Saturday or the year he spent teaching kids in Mongolia. He would regularly give the last note in his wallet to a homeless person on the street.”

“Wil worked tirelessly for causes without personal gain, gratitude, or in some cases, loyalty.”

“We remember him as a devoted and loving son and brother. We will love him, always and will be forever grateful he was part of our family.”

Do you need some support?

If you are struggling with anxiety or depression, support and counselling are available from:

Lifeline: 13 11 14 or lifeline.org.au

Beyondblue: 1300 22 4636 and www.beyondblue.org.au

QLife: 1800 184 527 and www.qlife.org.au

QLife are a counselling and referral service for Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Intersex (LGBTI) people.