Leigh Andrew Hill
Leigh Andrew Hill

Come hear the music play – Drag Factory goes cabaret on July 23

Community

The team at The Court’s Drag Factory are changing their tune for one bold and brassy night this July.

Drag Factory is taking us to the cabaret on Wednesday, 23 July, with all the regular antics we’ve come to expect from the mid-week outing.

Brand-new and up-and-coming performers will take to the stage for their chance to win prizes and the crowd’s acclaim – taking on two numbers throughout the night.

To make sure this edition is appropriate intimate, Drag Factory will be held inside in the cosy upstairs bar.

So what good is sitting alone in your room? Come to the cabaret! Doors open from 8pm.

Drag Factory goes cabaret on Wednesday, 23 July. For more, head over to Facebook.

