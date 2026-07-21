‘Fiddler on the Roof’ set to open in Perth in January 2027

A Perth season of the musical Fiddler on the Roof will come to His Majesty’s Theatre in January 2027.

The revival of the classic musical has recently enjoyed success on Broadway and the West End, and the cast for the Australian production is currently in rehearsals ahead of its Sydney debut. It will star Troy Sussman and Alexis Fishman alongside Sigrid Thornton and John Waters.

- Advertisement -

Troy Sussman, Sigrid Thornton and Alexis Fishman photographed by Pierre Toussaint.

Following record-breaking, sold-out seasons in London and across the UK, the multi-award-winning, critically acclaimed Fiddler on the Roof is currently rehearsing with its Australian cast ahead of its Australian premiere later this month. The production will play seasons in Sydney, Brisbane and Melbourne, with details of its Perth run announced today.

Set in 1905 in the small village of Anatevka, the musical follows Tevye, a Jewish milkman who lives according to long-held traditions. For his five daughters, those traditions include visits from the matchmaker. As each daughter challenges his beliefs against the backdrop of a changing world, Tevye must decide whether to hold on to his roots or embrace change.

The production will play at His Majesty’s Theatre in Perth from January 2027. Producers have also announced that Australian stage and screen actor John Waters will join the cast as Lazar Wolf. The show marks a reunion with Sigrid Thornton, with whom he starred in the 1983 historical miniseries All the Rivers Run.

An acclaimed actor of stage and screen, Waters’ theatre credits include The Sound of Music, Oliver!, Jesus Christ Superstar, The Rocky Horror Show and The Addams Family. His film and television credits include Nancy Wake, Offspring, All Saints, Anzac Girls, Rush, Boulevard of Broken Dreams, Breaker Morant and Play School.

Fiddler on the Roof London production photographed by Marc Brenner.

The production opened at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre before transferring to London’s Barbican Theatre, where producers say it became the venue’s best-selling musical. It subsequently toured the UK and Ireland, attracting strong ticket sales and critical acclaim. The production received major industry recognition, including Olivier and Critics’ Circle Theatre Awards.

Leading the cast as Tevye is Australian and West End performer Troy Sussman, whose career spans more than 40 years and includes Back to the Future, Sunset Boulevard, Les Misérables and Disney’s Aladdin.

Sigrid Thornton will star in the role of Yente, marking her first starring role in a musical in more than a decade.

Fresh from an award-winning tour of Anne Being Frank, Alexis Fishman will play Golde, while John Waters takes on the role of Lazar Wolf. Rising performers Freya Boltman (Yiddish Divas), Ellen Ebbs (Head Over Heels) and Caity Plummer (Sunset Boulevard) will portray Tzeitel, Hodel and Chava respectively.

The cast is completed by Maxwell Simon, Felix Star, Jacob Steen, Danielle Barnes, Nina Carmen, Romy Juliette Glass, Ksenia Teliatnikova, Andrew Dunne, Damien Bermingham, Mark Doggett, Rubin Matters, Anthony Sheppard, Curtis Kossart, Patrick Whitbread, Alex Mulcahy, Nick Brown, Samantha Stewart, Hanlon Innocent and Christopher Tendai.

This new production offers a contemporary interpretation of the classic musical. Featuring songs including If I Were a Rich Man, Tradition, Matchmaker and Sunrise, Sunset, Fiddler on the Roof continues to be celebrated for its themes of family, community, love and resilience.

The Sydney season will run at the Theatre Royal from 31 July, the show will arrive at the Glasshouse Theatre in Brisbane on 9 October, while the Melbourne season at Her Majesty’s Theatre is from 31 October. The show will open in Perth on 7 January 2027 and play through until the end of the month. Tickets are on sale now.