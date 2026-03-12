Finalists for the 2026 Pride in Sport Awards announced

Tennis Australia, Surf Life Saving Australia, Melbourne United Basketball, Cricket Australia and the Australian Football League are among the organisations represented in the finalists announced for the 2026 Australian Pride in Sport Awards.

The awards recognise individuals, clubs and organisations helping to make sport more inclusive for LGBTQ+ communities across Australia, celebrating leadership and innovation from grassroots sport through to the national and elite levels.

This year’s finalists span a wide range of sporting codes and roles including coaches, executives, community leaders, media professionals and volunteers, highlighting the growing commitment across the sporting sector to create environments where everyone can participate safely and proudly.

Presented annually by Pride in Sport, a national initiative led by ACON, Australia’s largest LGBTQ+ health organisation, the awards celebrate the organisations and individuals helping drive cultural change across Australian sport. This year’s awards also coincide with the 10th anniversary of Pride in Sport, marking a decade of work supporting sporting organisations to build more inclusive cultures.

Since launching in 2018, the Pride in Sport Awards have become a highlight of the sporting calendar, recognising the many people working to ensure sport reflects the diversity of the communities it serves.

Andrew Purchas OAM, co-founder of the Pride in Sport Index and a long-time advocate for inclusive sport in Australia, said the finalists highlight the breadth of work happening across the country to create safer and more welcoming sporting environments.

“The finalists this year represent the many different ways people are advancing inclusion in sport, from grassroots initiatives that help people feel welcome for the first time, through to leadership that is embedding inclusive practices across entire organisations,” Purchas said.

“As Pride in Sport marks ten years, it’s remarkable to see how the program has grown, with more sporting organisations joining as members and actively working to ensure their clubs, competitions and workplaces are inclusive. That collective effort is helping drive meaningful progress toward making sport welcoming for all Australians.”

Ben Cork, National Program Manager for Pride in Sport, said the finalists demonstrate the continued momentum for LGBTQ+ inclusion across Australian sport.

“These finalists, selected from a broader pool of community nominated changemakers, represent the individuals and organisations who are helping shape a sporting culture where LGBTQ+ people feel safe, respected and able to participate,” Cork said.

“What stands out is the diversity of leadership being recognised, from coaches and volunteers through to executives, media professionals and community leaders. Each of them is helping create environments where more Australians feel they belong in sport.”

“Over the past decade we’ve seen Pride in Sport grow significantly, with a steadily expanding network of member organisations committed to improving inclusion across their codes. That momentum reflects a broader shift in Australian sport toward recognising that diversity and inclusion strengthen the game for everyone.”

“The Pride in Sport Awards are an opportunity to celebrate progress across the sector, but they also highlight the importance of continued leadership and collaboration to ensure sport is welcoming for everyone.”

Winners will be announced at the 2026 Australian Pride in Sport Awards, bringing together leaders from across the sporting sector to celebrate inclusion and recognise those making a meaningful difference, as Pride in Sport marks ten years of supporting LGBTQ+ inclusion in Australian sport.

The 2026 Australian Pride in Sport Awards is on Tuesday 14 April 2025, 6pm – 10pm at CENTREPIECE at Melbourne Park, Olympic Blvd, Melbourne. For more information, click here.

Positive Media Award

AFL Digital Network, Australian Football League

Dean Arcuri, QNews

Nathan Davis, Surf Life Saving Australia

Jacqueline Shields, JOY 94.9

The Mitch Brown Story, The Daily Aus

Inclusive Coach of the Year

Iain Abbott, Melbourne Chargers

Lauren Barbour, Melbourne Spectres Basketball Club

Rory Peters, Gymnastics NSW

Dean Vickerman, Melbourne United

LGBTQ+ Ally of the Year

Sharon Deans, Surf Life Saving Australia

Tanya Gamble, Netball Victoria

Natalie Jaques, Gymnastics NSW

Matt Lucas, Cricket Australia

LGBTQ+ Inclusive Innovation Award

Trans Pathway to Rainbow Tennis, City Community Tennis

Trans Health Equity Initiative, Let’s Go Surfing

Macquarie University AFL Club, Macquarie University Sport

Autumn Pierce, Netball Queensland

AO Pride Day, Tennis Australia

Executive Leadership Award

Nadine Cohen, Tennis Australia

Bindy Cohen, Queer Sporting Alliance

Dr Jake Little, Lifesavers with Pride

Shaun McEachin, Squash Australia

James E. Shields III, Emerald City Kickball Australia

Connor Wilson, Melbourne Spectres Basketball Club

LGBTQ+ Role Model Award

Sandra Lie, Shuttle Swingers

David Cowell, Squash Australia

Irena Farinacci, Tennis Australia

Greta Hayes, Hockey Australia

James E. Shields III, Emerald City Kickball Australia

Additional Awards Announced on the Night

Sporting Organisation of the Year

Community Sporting Organisation of the Year

Most Improved Sporting Organisations

Gold, Silver and Bronze tier Sporting Organisations