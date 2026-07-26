First look at ‘Carrie’ TV series brings iconic story into the modern world

Stephen King’s iconic 1974 horror novel Carrie has spawned three film adaptations, one sequel and even a musical.

Now, filmmaker Mike Flanagan (The Haunting of Hill House, Midnight Mass) is reimagining the tale once again with a television series set in the modern day.

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Like the original, Carrie White is a young high school student who has spent much of her life in seclusion, thanks to the strict religious code of her overbearing mother Margaret.

Pushed to her limits, Carrie discovers she has telekinetic powers which she wields to seek revenge on those who punished her.

The new series stars Summer H. Howell as Carrie and Samantha Sloyan as Margaret, originally portrayed by Cissy Spacek and Piper Laurie respectively in the 1976 film.

The pair are joined by Amber Midthunder as Carrie’s kind gym teacher Rita Desjardin, Matthew Lillard as Principal Grayle, Alison Thornton as bully ringleader Chris Hargensen and trans actress Josie Totah as Tina Blake.

Check out the trailer below. Carrie comes to Amazon Prime Video this October.