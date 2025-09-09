Search
First look at ‘Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery’

Culture

Netflix has released a first look at the highly anticipated third entry in director Rian Johnson’s murder mystery series.

Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) returns in Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery as the keen-eyed (and also queer) detective with a chilling new case to solve.

Blanc is called into town when a sudden and seemingly impossible murder rocks the neighbourhood, and like the preceding films, everyone in the all-star cast is a suspect.

The new case embroils the young priest Jud Duplenticy (Josh O’Connor), the charismatic Monsignor Jefferson Wicks (Josh Brolin), devout churchgoer Martha Delacroix (Glenn Close) and the church’s suspicious groundskeeper Samson Holt (Thomas Haden Church).

It’s not just those adjacent to the church who are caught up in this small-town tale. Lawyer Vera Draven (Kerry Washington), aspiring politician Cy Draven (Daryl McCormack), town doctor Nat Sharp (Jeremy Renner), best-selling author Lee Ross (Andrew Scott) and concert cellist Simone Vivane (Cailee Spaeny) are also on the list.

Check out the teaser below.

Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery is coming to Netflix on 12 December 2025.

