Five are back together and heading down under

Back in the late nineties British band Five delivered some absolute banging tunes. Now the quintet has reunited and they’re coming our way.

Comprising Abz, Scott, Ritchie, Sean and Jason, the British group sold over 20million records around the world and deliver hits including When The Lights Go Out, Got the Feelin’, Everybody Get Up, If Ya Gettin’ Down and the splendid Keep On Movin’.

- Advertisement -

They even recorded a version of the Queen hit We Will Rock You with Brian May from the legendary British band making a guest appearance.

The band made three albums before calling it quits in 2001. The band reformed as a four-piece in 2006 without founding member Sean Conlon, five became four but kept the name Five.

The reunion was brief, but the got back together for a second time in 2012 albeit still as a foursome, Sean Conlon was back onboard but Jason Brown Love opted out.

In 2014 Abz Love left Five, reducing the number from four to three, but now all five are back in Five for the first time since they split!

Their 2025 Australian tour will begin in Perth on Wednesday 13th May with a show at HPC Stadium. They then heading to Sydney the following day for a performance at ICC Theatre.

On Wednesday 20th May you’ll find Five at the Entertainment Centre in Brisbane, and they’ll then head to Melbourne for a final Australian show at The Rod Laver Arena on Monday 25th May. After that they’ll be heading to new Zealand for a single show at The Trusts Area in Auckland on Monday 25th May.

The band members have shared their excitement at being back on the road and heading our way.

“This has been a long time coming and it really does feel right for all of us now – 25 years on and we’re so ready for it. Reconnecting as Five over the last year has been special and I know I speak for all the boys when I say we can’t wait to do this all over again. Hope you’re ready!!” Scott said.

Abz added, “We really can’t wait to get back on stage together and see the fans, it’s gonna go OFF! Let’s gooooo!”

While Ritchie shared that he lived here in Australia for several years, “We all love Australia – I for one, lived there for several years and have such great memories from that period, so it’s extra special we get to bring our tour there next year.” he said.

Tickets are on sale now via www.tegdainty.com.

Outside of their success in Five Abz was the only band member to go on to release a solo album. His record Abstract Theory came out in 2003 and he scored three Top 20 hits in the UK. He’s also popped on the UK’s Celebrity Big Brother, and had his own reality show Country Strife Abz on the Farm which saw him tackling rural life.

Scott went on to have a successful career in radio, and he currently presents The Big Drive Home on Radio Essex. Ritchie spent a few years living in Australia and opened a popular Sydney restaurant, and Jason trained as an architect.

Not much is known about what Sean’s been up to, but a few years ago he auditioned for The Voice UK, sadly he didn’t get any of the coaches to spin their chairs.