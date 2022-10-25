Five fresh music tracks you should check out this week

Here’s five more tracks to check out.
In this week’s edition we look at videos from Meghan Trainor, Taylor Swift, Taylah Carroll, Jamie XX and the eye-catching Tommy Boi.
Meghan Trainor – Made You Look
Meghan’s just released her fifth album Takin’ It Back, and this is the latest single is this doo-wop number. The song was inspired by the insecurities Meghan felt during her pregnancy.
Jamie XX – KILL DEM
The latest single from Jamie XX is guaranteed to get you dancing.
Taylor Swift – Bejeweled
Taylor’s new album Midnights was released just a few days ago and immediately broke records for online streaming. The videos have been coming thick and fast too, this her second video release this week. The album’s songs are all based around the theme of nocturnal complications, and in this clip, Taylor embraces the fairytale concept of midnight.
Taylah Carroll – Gumption
Taylah’s debut EP Have A Party On Me, will be out on Friday, November 18 and this new single is a rocking bluesy groover. Taylah says “At its core, ‘Gumption’ is a song about having faith in myself again – and rekindling with the idea that I could safely be my own guiding light. An ode to my inner cowgirl, myself as my own trusty steed.”
Tommy Boi – Personal
This sweet pop bop is from Tommy Boi’s EP You Never Called Back. We can’t tell you much about Tommy except we love his tune and his Instagram.
