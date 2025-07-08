US Preacher calls for government to bring in death penalty for homosexuality

A church in Indianapolis is under fire after their leader advocated for the death penalty for homosexuality.

Warning: This story contains statements that some readers may find disturbing and offensive. Reader discretion is advised.

Following a sermon last week from a lay preacher who suggested gay people should violently end their lives, the church’s leader Justin Zhong has called for the US government to bring in the death penalty for homosexuality.

Church leader Justin Zhong.

The Sure Fire Baptist Church, a small church in the Indiana capital, is standing by lay pastor Stephen Falco who last week called on gay people to be put to death. It was one of several offensive statements made by Falco that were posted online. The video was posted on YouTube but was later removed for violating the platform’s terms of service.

In response to the public outrage over the statements the church’s pastor, Justin Zhong, has quoted the verses in the Book of Leviticus that condemn homosexuality and called for the US government to bring in the death penalty.

“We’re not saying we should take the law into our own hands, but the government should execute the death penalty on those people who are actually worthy of death, and I will not apologise for the word of God.” Zhong said.

The preacher went on to say that any adultery is also worthy of being punished with execution, listing it alongside kidnappers, child molesters and “sodomites”.

In a separate statement Zhong described members of the gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender communities as “domestic terrorists” alongside a string of insulting comments.

The church’s statements have been condemned by local LGBTIQA+ groups and religious bodies.

G. David Caudill, founder and executive director of Equality Indiana, called the message inflammatory and extremist, saying it could inspire violence against the community.

“It does put my radar up to let those people who are supporters and followers of our organisation, on social media and even those that are donors, to let them know we have to be more vigilant and protect ourselves,” he said.

“When you have that type of hateful and violent language, it could lead to someone taking those words and feeling protected to be able to go and commit violent acts against our community.”

The Concerned Clergy of Indianapolis also commented on the statements as ” theologically irresponsible but pastorally dangerous.”

“The Concerned Clergy of Indianapolis stands firmly against the harmful rhetoric recently preached that condemned all LGBTQ individuals to hell and instructed people to stay away from them. Such messages are not only theologically irresponsible but pastorally dangerous.

The pulpit must never be used as a weapon to dehumanize, isolate, or incite fear. Jesus said in John 12:47, “I did not come to judge the world, but to save the world.” The Gospel of Christ is good news for everyone, not a tool to pronounce damnation on any group.” the group said.

The original video featuring Stephen Falco was taken from the church’s men’s night which saw a number of parishioners take to the stage to call for acts of violence.

Flaco spoke about his belief that all LGBTIQA+ people were potential pedophiles, while also speaking about how he’d prayed for the death of former US President Joe Biden.

Several participants called for violent acts to be committed against those they saw as “abominations” or “evil” including Immigrants, protestors, graffiti taggers and people who loiter. One speaker called for public beatings to be dished out by the justice system rather than fines or jail sentences.

Local newspaper The Indiana Star reported another speaker at the event declared that LGBTIQA+ people should be beaten before being executed.

Do you need some support?

If you are struggling with anxiety or depression, support and counselling are available from:

QLife: 1800 184 527 / qlife.org.au (Webchat 3pm – midnight)

QLife are a counselling and referral service for LGBTQIA+ people.

DISCHARGED: info@discharged.asn.au / discharged.asn.au

Discharged is a trans-led support service with peer support groups for trans and gender diverse folks.

Lifeline: 13 11 14 / lifeline.org.au

Beyondblue: 1300 22 4636 / www.beyondblue.org.au



