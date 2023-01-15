Five fresh music tracks you should check out this week

Here’s five more tracks to check out.

In this week’s edition we look at videos featuring Miley Cyrus, Sam Smih, Koffee, Jessie Reyez, A-ha, Tennis and former Eurovision winners Måneskin.

Miley Cyrus – Flowers

Everyone is speculating that this post break-up declaration of independence is about Miley’s ex-husband actor Liam Hemsworth. Which is understandable as she released the video and song on his birthday. Miley’s new album Endless Summer Vacation will be out in March. It’s the eighth record of her career. This first single off the album was produced by Kid Harpoon and Tyler Johnson.

Sam Smith, Koffee and Jessie Reyez – Gimme

Sam Smith’s new album Gloria is out this week, here they team up with Koffee and Jessie Reyez for a mesmerising track that mixes Smith’s sultry vocals along with Koffee’s sharp raps and reggae-tinged vibes from Reyez.

A-ha – Between the halo and the horn

Norwegian band A-ha released their eleventh studio album True North last year. The record features The Artic Philharmonic and was inspired by Bruce Springsteen’s 2019 album Western Stars. Just has Springsteen created a record that encapsulated America, A-ha set out to make a recording that was a letter from Norway.

Here’s the third single from the album Between the Halo and the Horn, it really showcases Morten Harket’s amazing voice. The track is written by keyboard player Magne Furuholmen. In their early days the band members used to write songs together, but on their recent albums they’ve all written songs separately.

Måneskin ft. Tom Morello – Gossip

Artists that win Eurovision often don’t have success outside the competition, sure there’s ABBA, Buck’s Fizz, Conchita Wurst, Lulu and Sandie Shaw, but whatever happened to Ruslana, Lena, or Toto Cutugno? One band that does seem to be having more than the usual 15 minutes of fame is Italy’s Måneskin.

Their new song sees them teaming up with Tom Morello from Rage Against the Machine. The video also has a nun making out with another woman. The band’s third album Rush! is out on 20th January.

Tennis – Let’s Make a Mistake Tonight

US indie duo Tennis will be releasing their sixth studio album Pollen in February. This is the second single from the upcoming album.