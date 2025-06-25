Five years after Dominique ‘Rem’mie’ Fells was murdered, her killer is convicted

The family of murder victim Dominique ‘Rem’mie’ Fells say they have found justice five years after her gruesome murder, but her mother says nothing will ever take the pain away of losing her.

Warning: This report contains details of violence, reader discretion is advised.

- Advertisement -

Prosecutors in Philadelphia have shared details of the 2020 murder of Dominique ‘Rem’mie’ Fells, a 27-year-old transgender woman, as Ahhenaton Jones is found guilty of her murder.

Dominique Rem’mie Fells.

Fells’ dismembered body was found in the Schuylkill River in what prosecutors described as one of the most savage and personal hate crimes they have ever seen.

Passersby discovered her upper body in the river, initially police suspected she have been hit by a train, but three days later they found her legs in a trash bag further downstream.

Witness told police that Fells and Jones had been partying together and were seen entering the bedroom of an apartment on the night of the murder. The two witnesses left the apartment briefly but when they later returned they saw Fells lifeless body in the bedroom covered in blood.

The court heard that Fells had been stabbed 40 times, and her dismembered body was later found in the river.

At the apartment police found a blood stained hazmat suit, electric saw and a knife. Jones was also captured on CCTV hauling several trash bags out of the home, which police believe contained the woman’s body.

Akhenaton Jones.

Jones fled to California and was arrested six months later, police later matched his DNA to the murder scene.

His trial has been delayed because courts in Philadelphia shut down completely during the Covid pandemic, leaving the murdered woman’s family experiencing a long wait for justice.

Jones, now 41 years old, was convicted last week of first-degree murder, abuse of a corpse and possession of an instrument of crime. He is yet to be sentenced, and will return to court in September.

Speaking to the media her family welcomed the verdict.

“The verdict last Monday brought justice for our daughter, Dominique Rem’mie, but it doesn’t take away the pain of losing her,” her mother Terri Fells-Edmonds said.

“Dominique’s life mattered, and we will continue to honor her every day. To me, she was Rem’mie, but to our family, she was a daughter, granddaughter, niece, and friend. We’re deeply grateful to the Philadelphia Police Department and the District Attorney’s Office for their outstanding work in this case.”

District Attorney Krasner praised the work of the team who ensured the conviction.

“I applaud Assistant District Attorney Ashley Toczylowski for her skillful prosecution of this difficult and horrifying case,” Krasner said. “I also want to thank our victim support staff for standing with the victim’s family for five long years, and to the jury for delivering justice for Rem’mie, who was by all accounts a remarkable and creative woman loved by her family, friends, and community. I also thank the Philadelphia Police Department for their excellent investigation in this case.”

“I want to thank Philadelphia Police Detectives Mike Venson, Thorsten Lucke, and Kert Wilson for their hard work in this case,” said Assistant District Attorney Toczylowski. “I also thank the jury for their verdict, and Rem’mie’s family for their strength and perseverance over the years.”

The Human Rights campaign has highlighted that there have been at least 372 cases of fatal violence against transgender and gender non-conforming people in the United States since 2014. Their report showed that nearly half of these deaths were of Black transgender women.

Philadelphia’s Office of LGBT Affairs issued a statement saying Fells death, and the subsequent trial showed that there was still much work that needed to be done to achieve equality.

“It is with deep sadness that we share the news of the recent passing of a member of our LGBTQ family. The pain of such a loss is always difficult, but it is especially deep as we are in the midst of Pride month—a season typically filled with joy and celebration for many in our community.

“As thousands take to the streets to proclaim that Black Lives Matter, it is critical we remember that this includes Black trans lives. Dominique Rem’mie Fells’ life mattered.

“We are reminded with this, and countless other painful losses—especially within our transgender communities—that there is much left to do until we achieve full equality, respect, and support for us all. The murder of transgender people—especially those of color—is truly an epidemic, and a crisis that we cannot afford to allow to persist any further.

“We are committed to ensuring that acts of discrimination, bigotry, and hatred are never tolerated in the city of Philadelphia. Know that we see you, we grieve with you, and we join you in solidarity at this time of great sadness.” the Office of LGBT Affairs said.

“Please join the Office as we extend our deepest condolences and sympathies to the family and friends of Dominique Rem’mie. Let us uplift her memory together.”



Do you need some support?

If you are struggling with anxiety or depression, support and counselling are available from:

QLife: 1800 184 527 / qlife.org.au (Webchat 3pm – midnight)

QLife are a counselling and referral service for LGBTQIA+ people.

DISCHARGED: info@discharged.org.au / discharged.org.au

Discharged is a trans-led support service with peer support groups for trans and gender diverse folks.

Lifeline: 13 11 14 / lifeline.org.au

Beyondblue: 1300 22 4636 / www.beyondblue.org.au