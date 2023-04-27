flowerkid reflects on past relationship with ‘Diss and Disappoint’

flowerkid AKA Flynn Sant returns with his first new music of 2023 with the charged-up and vulnerable Diss and Disappoint.

Written and produced with Alex Hope (Troye Sivan, Tegan and Sara) in Nashville, the track hears Flynn recounting an ex-partner who only “disses and disappoints” him.

“Diss And Disappoint is a song about a special person in your life becoming somebody else. The little things that made you fall for them in the first place, have slowly evaporated into thin air. They become someone that you no longer respect. A lot of the time, I feel as though their words and actions follow me around wherever I go, and I can’t seem to escape it.” says flowerkid of the song.

Diss and Disappoint follows 2021’s everyone has a breaking point EP which is described as a haunting journey through his past, featured singles vodka orange juice, miss andry, and it’s happening again feat. KUČKA.

flowerkid has received acclaim from triple j, BBC Radio 1, Apple Music tastemaker Zane Lowe, Billboard, The Guardian and NME. He now boasts over 13 million streams on Spotify, and even nabbed the cover of Spotify’s New Music Friday ANZ playlist.

Right now, flowerkid is looking forward to the future while still acknowledging that healing is a work in progress. Diss and Disappoint marks a distinct new chapter for Flynn as he works on his forthcoming debut album.

Diss and Disappoint is out now.

Image: Elliott Lauren Ryan

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.