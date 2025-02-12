Football Australia say they will “reflect” over Sam Kerr’s behaviour

Football Australia has welcomed the news that Matilda’s Captain Sam Kerr has been found not guilty of charged of aggravated racial abuse by a British Court and say they will “reflect” on the issue of the football star’s behaviour.



“Sam has been a key figure in Australian football for many years, and we recognise the significant pressures that this matter has brought to Sam, Kristie, her family, and everyone involved, including the impact it’s had on the game.” the organisation said in a statement released to the media.

“Throughout this period, Football Australia has remained committed to supporting Sam and will continue to do so as she focuses on her footballing career, rehabilitation from injury and return to play.

Sam Kerr.

“Football Australia invests heavily in building the behavioural standards and expectations of all involved with our game, especially for all our national team players, where leadership comes with added responsibilities on and off the field. Football Australia will reflect with Sam on learnings from this matter and we will continue to provide appropriate support for her moving forward.

“We look forward to Sam’s return to the pitch and her continued contributions to both her club and the Matildas on the world stage.” they said.

While Kerr was found not guilty by a jury, many observers were shocked by the comments she made to British police which were played in court. Last week Liberal senator Hollie Hughes, under parliamentary privilege, branded Kerr’s statements as “racist”.